Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Bayern Munich are beaten AGAIN as Dayot Upamecano is sent off for a second game in a row… with pressure mounting on Thomas Tuchel as his side sit EIGHT points behind Bayer Leverkusen after shock 3-2 defeat at Bochum

    By

    By Will Pickworth for Mailonline

    Published: 1:50 PM EST, February 18, 2024 | Updated: 14:02 EST, February 18, 2024

    More misery was heaped on Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel as the German giants lost their third game in a row after being beaten 3-2 by Bochum.

    Bayern suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat to Bundesliga title rivals Bayer Leverkusen last week, before also losing to Lazio 1-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie. the Champions League on Wednesday.

    They were desperate to bounce back ahead of their trip to Bochum, which was one place above the relegation zone before kick-off.

    But after another disastrous performance, Bayern now find themselves eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen and their Bundesliga title hopes hang by a thread.

    The match started brightly, with Jamal Musiala putting Bayern 1-0 up after just 14 minutes.

    Bayern Munich lost their third consecutive game after losing 3-2 to Bochum.

    The result leaves their title hopes hanging by a thread as they sit eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen.

    Pressure is also mounting on Thomas Tuchel, with Bayern in danger of missing out on the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2011-12, having won it for 11 consecutive seasons.

    However, Japanese star Takuma Asano equalized, and Keven Schlotterbeck put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time.

    Things went from bad to worse for Bayern, with Dayot Upamecano, who was sent off in midweek against Lazio, sent off again after receiving two yellow cards, and his second booking led to a penalty.

    Kevin Stoger appeared to have confirmed victory from the penalty spot, although Manuel Neuer intervened but was unable to prevent him from leaving.

    Harry Kane scored in the 87th minute to give his team hope, before the England captain missed a great opportunity in added time.

    The defeat came despite Bayern having 70 percent of the possession, and also comes after Leverkusen’s 2-1 victory over FC Heidenheim on Saturday.

    The result means Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten side are eight points clear of Bayern with 12 games remaining, and the German giants are now in danger of missing out on the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2011-12. , after having won it. for 11 consecutive seasons.

    By

