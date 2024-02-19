Woman is arrested on suspicion of murder after three children are found dead at Bristol home

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a house in Bristol.

Officers made the tragic discovery in the early hours of Sunday morning after receiving a welfare call at a property. Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, around 12.40am.

Three children were pronounced dead at the scene, Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement, and the cause of death has not yet been confirmed..

A murder investigation has been launched and the 42-year-old woman arrested is in police custody at a hospital, police added.

Locals reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area this morning, while photos show part of the road cordoned off. with several police cars and a forensic team at the scene.

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at an address in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills in Bristol. In the photo: Police at the scene this afternoon.

All three children were pronounced dead at the scene, Avon and Somerset Police said today. In the photo: police at the house.

Neighborhood chief inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking incident in which three children have sadly died.”

‘My deepest condolences go out to the children’s loved ones and we will ensure they are supported through our family liaison unit.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider community, however officers will remain on scene to provide reassurance to anyone with any questions or concerns.

“In the coming days, residents can expect to see an increased police presence and we thank them for their cooperation during this time.”

Police said the Independent Office for Police Conduct had been informed about the incident due to “previous police contact”.

Bristol Mayor Martin Reeves wrote on Facebook: “It is almost impossible to find the words to describe this afternoon’s devastating news from Sea Mills, Bristol

“My thoughts are with everyone who knew these three young children – we will work with schools, the community and the police to support people.”

Darren Jones, MP for Bristol North West, added on social media: “I am deeply saddened by this tragic news from Sea Mills today.

‘My thoughts and prayers are with the children’s friends and family, and my thanks to our emergency services who responded. Avon and Somerset Police will remain in the area but believe this is an isolated incident.

Avon and Somerset Police said the discovery was made after officers attended a welfare concern call in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills.

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at an address in Blaise Walk, Bristol.

Local councilor Henry Michallat, who represents Sea Mills, added: “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news coming out of Sea Mills today.

‘My thoughts and prayers are with the children’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. “I thank the emergency service staff who have responded.”

Avon and Somerset Police Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford added: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of three children today in Sea Mills.

‘The death of these children is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who knew and cared for these children and with the local community, who I know will be affected.

‘Police have made an arrest and believe this is an isolated incident. They have assessed that there are no further risks to the community in general.

“There are questions to be asked about how such a horrific event occurred and what could have been done to prevent it, but for now, I ask that people allow the police to investigate.”

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police said: “Officers attended a welfare concern call on Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, on Sunday 18 February at around 12.40am.

‘Tragically, three young children who were inside the property were pronounced dead a short time later.

‘A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody in hospital.

“As is customary in these circumstances, we have notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous police contact.”

An IOPC spokesperson said: ‘This afternoon we were notified of this tragic incident in Bristol by Avon and Somerset Police, who informed us that there had been previous police contact earlier this month.

“We have requested a paper referral with more information about the previous contact and once received, we will evaluate it to determine if further action is necessary on our part.”

The Sea Mills community was shocked by the incident. The local community nursery in the area will remain closed tomorrow as a result of the tragedy.

Writing on Facebook Sea Mills Community Playgroup said: ‘Due to the tragic events in our community today the playgroup will be canceled tomorrow morning.

“Our hearts go out to the family and their friends, neighbors, school friends and the community at large.”