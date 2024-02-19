PLAYER RATINGS: Rasmus Hojlund was the hero and Kobbie Mainoo made a case for an England call-up as Man United beat Luton 2-1… but Casemiro and two Red Devils defenders struggle

Hojlund is the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games

Manchester United produced a challenging performance from Luton Town to claim a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road.

Rasmus Hojlund was the hero, scoring twice in the first seven minutes to give United a comfortable lead.

However, Carlton Morris pulled one back for the hosts after 14 minutes and Luton peppered Andre Onana’s goal with 22 shots, with Ross Barkley hitting the crossbar with a late header.

Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo were the standout players in Erik ten Hag’s team, but overall it was far from convincing.

Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Casemiro appeared to lose their rhythm as United claimed a fourth successive victory to bolster their Champions League hopes.

Here are Mail Sport’s player ratings.

Rasmus Hojlund scored for the sixth game in a row and his double led Man United to victory.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

André Onana – 6

He has improved a lot since the turn of the year and that is why he will be bothered by how hesitant he was for Carlton Morris’ goal. Perhaps he was lucky to avoid a booking for the length of his goal kicks in the second half.

Luke Shaw – 5

He was thwarted by Chiedozie Ogbene who did not want to see the goal when Carlton Morris evaded him to head in. He appeared to suffer a new injury and was taken off before half-time. Reserved.

Harry Maguire – 5.5

He has been one of United’s best players in recent weeks, but this is not a display he can add to his collection. He hooked on Ten Hag at half-time after being booked for bringing down Morris on the edge of the area late in the first half.

Luke Shaw was smashed by Chiedozie Ogbene and taken off at half-time with a new injury

Harry Maguire was also substituted at half-time after falling below his recent high standards and being booked.

Rafael Varane – 6.5

He made a crucial block after 31 minutes to prevent Luton from drawing 2-2, rescuing Maguire in the process after his error, and provided another reminder that United would do well to extend his contract beyond the end of the season.

Diogo Dalot – 6

He grabbed plenty of headlines for his assist at Villa Park and why he didn’t produce such fireworks here, there were far worse performances in a United shirt than his.

I tried to make things happen on the right with some innovative runs.

Casemiro – 5

He seemed very composed in the first few laps, but soon lost his way. United desperately need him to dictate the pace, but here he couldn’t deal with the pace of the game.

I was lucky not to be sent off after recklessly running through Ross Barkley’s back when he was already booked. Hooked on the break.

Kobbie Mainoo – 7.5

The best of United’s three midfielders. You feel lucky to see his footwork in person as he dances his way past the scoreboards.

Gareth Southgate needs to take steps to incorporate him into the senior England team. Reserved.

Kobbie Mainoo sent Gareth Southgate another reminder of his skills with composed play

Casemiro lost rhythm and could have been sent off for a reckless foul on Ross Barkley

Luton player ratings Luton XI (3-4-3): Kaminski 7; Bell 5, Osho 6, Mengi 6.5; Ogbene 7, Barkley 7, Lokonga 6.5, Doughty 6.5 (Berry 82); Chong 6 (Townsend 68, 5), Morris 7; Woodrow 5 (Clark 68) Unused subs: Krul, Potts, Kabore, Burke, Mpanzu, Nelson Goals: Morris (14) Reserved: Woodrow, Townsend, Osho Manager: Rob Edwards 6.5

Bruno Fernandez – 6

A frustrating afternoon for the Manchester United captain in what was a largely frustrating team performance.

His pass was wrong in an irregular first half. He improved in the second when United saw him.

Marco Rashford – 6.5

He broke down in the first half after receiving a blow to the head, but recovered after avoiding a booking on that occasion.

Unlucky not to score himself after a quick run through the Luton half in the second half.

Rasmus Hojlund – 8.5

It took him 37 seconds to get the first and then seven minutes later he got the second.

Gary Neville called it “the real deal” when it came to commentary and it’s hard to argue with that. There are 13 goals and counting now in all competitions.

Alejandro Garnacho – 6.5

The brilliant volley that turned into an assist for Hojlund’s second goal was a sweet goal, but he should have scored his own goal one-on-one in the second half. He had his head in his hands after being suffocated.

Erik ten Hag was bold with his substitutions, but was it a mistake to start Luke Shaw?

Coach: Erik ten Hag – 6.5

Questions will be asked about whether he rushed Luke Shaw back after the left-back was sent off again in the first half. But he was bold to make changes at half-time with a group of players booked and his winning streak continues.