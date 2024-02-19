Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

    U.S. Conducts 5 New Strikes in Houthi-Controlled Yemen

    The U.S. said on Sunday that it had successfully carried out a round of airstrikes on Houthi vessels and anti-ship cruise missiles, including the first unmanned underwater vessel the Iranian-backed militia is believed to have used since it began attacking ships in the Red Sea late last year.

    In a tweet, U.S. Central Command announced that five “self-defense” strikes had been conducted against the unmanned underwater vessel, one unmanned surface vessel, and three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time. The command said that the targets had “presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.”

    “These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safe and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels,” Central Command said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

