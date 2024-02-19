Prince William Attends BAFTAs Solo, Reportedly Hasn’t Yet Seen ‘Barbie’

Jordan Pettitt/Pool via Reuters

An extremely dapper Prince William walked the BAFTAs red carpet solo Sunday night in London as the guest of honor at Britain’s most prestigious film awards. William, who is president of BAFTA (British Film and Television Academy), was attending the event alone, with wife Kate Middleton still recovering from the abdominal surgery she had in January. The Mail reported that William had told fans on the red carpet, “I haven’t seen Barbie yet,” with them telling him, “You need to see it.”

William also told organizers, “I am sorry Catherine’s not here, she does love the BAFTAs.” He said he had not watched as many of the nominated films as usual, saying he had “other things on my mind.” William said he “hopes to catch up,” and watch the movies he had not yet seen alongside a recuperating Kate.

William was seated at the awards alongside Cate Blanchett; he was also pictured greeting David Beckham. Dressed in a navy velour jacket and patent brogues, William reportedly posed for selfies and spoke to well-wishers on the red carpet. Big-name guests at the event—hosted by David Tennant—included Margot Robbie and Emma Stone, with Christopher Nolan’s epic movie Oppenheimer leading the pack going into the night, with 13 nominations.

