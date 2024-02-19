Congratulations! Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler welcomes her second child with husband Nathan Dalah – as she reveals his sweet name

<!–

Georgia Fowler has given birth to her second child with her husband Nathan Dalah.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 33, announced the happy news Monday morning, posting several black-and-white photos of her and Nathan cradling their newborn son in the hospital on Instagram.

Revealing the baby’s name in the caption, Georgia wrote: ‘Zeke Atlas Dalah. 15.2.24. You are already much loved, little man.’

Georgia’s famous friends were quick to express their excitement, with fellow model Cheyenne Tozzi commenting, “Congratulations everyone.”

Models Shanina Shaik, Lily Aldrage and Jessica Gomes also shared their congratulations.

Georgia announced in September that she and Nathan were expecting a baby.

She shared the exciting news along with a stunning photoshoot in which she was seen cradling the couple’s daughter, Dylan, whom they welcomed in September 2021.

“Little brother getting ready,” he wrote in the caption.

The couple married during a beautiful rural ceremony on January 27, 2023.

They exchanged vows at Hopewood House in the township of Bowral, in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales.

Among those in attendance were fashion friends of the couple, including model Tahnee Atkinson, fashionista Rey Vakili and designers Sophie Coote and Nikki Campbell.

Also in attendance was ‘Australian tailor to the stars’ Patrick Johnson and his wife Tamsin Johnson, an interior designer.