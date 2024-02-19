PGA Tour star Tom Kim left running to make first tee at the Genesis Invitational after almost missing start of the final round

Kim was scheduled to begin her final round at the Genesis Invitational at 11 a.m. ET.

But the South Korean was hilariously seen racing to make it to his first tee time.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the moment PGA Tour star Tom Kim had to fight to avoid a two-stroke penalty on the final day of this year’s Genesis Invitational.

Kim, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was scheduled to begin his final round at 11 a.m. ET, only to be seen running late to his first tee minutes earlier.

Television cameras captured the South Korean hilariously running around the practice areas of the Riviera golf course in a desperate attempt to make it to his 11am shift, which he barely managed to do.

Had he missed his tee time by no more than five minutes, Kim would have received a two-stroke penalty to start the day in California.

This is the moment PGA Tour star Tom Kim had to fight to avoid a two-shot penalty on the final day of this year’s Genesis Invitational.

Kim was forced to race to reach his first starting time in the final round of the competition.

Arriving more than five minutes late means automatic disqualification from the competition.

Recently on the PGA Tour, a player missed his tee time by more than five minutes, with American star Lucas Glover still in his hotel room when he was due to start at the WM Phoenix Open after misreading a text.

Glover withdrew from the tournament and was eventually replaced on the field.

While he didn’t suffer the same fate after making it to the first tee on time, Kim reached par on an easy par-five opening hole.

As things stand, the 21-year-old is currently tied for 25th at five under after going two under in the final round.

Luke List of the United States leads the way at the time of writing with 16 under par through seven holes of his final round.

He is followed in the rankings by his compatriots Patrick Cantlay and Will Zalatoris with 14 and 13 under par respectively.