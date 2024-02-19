Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

    Who is MrBeast? Meet the 25-year-old YouTube star who’s famous for giving away millions of dollars to strangers and says he’s not rich.

    MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has grown his YouTube following to 240 million. Here’s how he did it.

    Jeff Cheatham/HCK2

    MrBeast is one of the most-viewed YouTubers thanks to his attention-grabbing stunts.
    He earns between $600 to $700 million a year but still doesn’t consider himself wealthy. 
    See how the 25-year-old leveraged his fame into a globally recognized brand. 

    At 25 years old, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is one of YouTube’s most-viewed and highest-paid creators.

    His early viral videos included challenging feats — from reading every word in the dictionary to counting from zero to 100,000 for 40 straight hours — and his ambitious challenges and money giveaways, like “curing” 1,000 people’s blindness, have helped him grow his channel to roughly 240 million subscribers: the most in YouTube’s history. 

    He’s also an entrepreneur who launched the virtual restaurant brand MrBeast Burger in 2020 and a supposedly better-for-you chocolate business called Feastables in 2022.

    Overall, MrBeast’s endeavors help him rake in somewhere between $600 to $700 million annually. But the YouTube star still doesn’t consider himself to be wealthy. “I’m not naive; maybe one day. But right now, whatever we make, we reinvest,” he said in a recent interview

    Check out how MrBeast rose to fame:

    MrBeast was born as Jimmy Donaldson on May 7, 1998.
    Greenville, North Carolina.

    Hi-Tech Hikers/YouTube

    The YouTube star and his brother, CJ, grew up in eastern North Carolina in the city of Greenville. In 2016, he graduated from Greenville Christian Academy, a private high school in the area, according to Business North Carolina. 

     

    Donaldson uploaded his first YouTube in February 2012, when he was just 13 years old.
    MrBeast in a video in 2015.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    The teenager began his YouTube career posting videos under the username “MrBeast6000,” according to Newsweek. For the first few years, Donaldson attempted, unsuccessfully, to master the YouTube algorithm by creating the content he thought would attract the largest audience.

     

    As MrBeast attempted to game YouTube’s algorithm.
    MrBeast playing “Call of Duty” on his channel in 2014.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    The aspiring YouTuber went through stages of trends on his channel: funny compilations of playing “Minecraft” and “Call of Duty,” estimating YouTubers’ wealth, offering tips and tricks to aspiring creators, and commentating on YouTuber drama, Newsweek reported. MrBeast himself made very few appearances in his videos in the early days.

     

    MrBeast started to gain a following in 2015 and 2016 thanks to his “worst intros” series of videos, which rounded up and poked fun at YouTuber introductions he discovered on the platform.
    MrBeast was on track to YouTube fame in the mid 2010s.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    By mid-2016, MrBeast hit 30,000 subscribers. 

    In late 2016, MrBeast enrolled in college.
    …but that didn’t last long.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    The YouTuber said he lasted only two weeks before he dropped out, telling his mom: “I’d rather be poor than do anything besides YouTube,” according to a post on X. His mom made him move out of his childhood home North Carolina at 18 because “she loves me and just wanted me to be successful,” MrBeast later in a post on X.

     

    MrBeast first went viral in January 2017, when he uploaded a video showing himself counting to 100,000 — which he later revealed took him 44 hours.
    Dropping out of college fueled MrBeast’s ambitions to become successful.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    “I just really wanted it,” MrBeast later said about the challenge, according to a video on Casey Neistat’s YouTube channel. “I had dropped out of college, I wasn’t really making much. I knew it would go viral.”

     

    After that first video went viral, MrBeast found what the YouTube algorithm liked.
    By 2017 MrBeast was at the 1 million mark.

    Casey Neistat/YouTube

    He quickly amassed more views with similar stunts, like spinning a fidget spinner for 24 hours and watching Jake Paul’s “It’s Everyday Bro” music video for 10 hours straight. By November 2017, MrBeast reached 1 million subscribers, according to a post on X. 

     

    Now, MrBeast has a few types of videos that serve as his bread-and-butter on his channel.
    MrBeast, left, watching over a challenge competing for $1 million.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    He still puts on exhausting, hours-long stunts — which have been referred to as “junklord YouTube” — as well as last-person-to-leave challenges in which he gives out thousands of dollars, The Verge reported. These videos’ titles range from “Going Through the Same Drive Thru 1,000 Times” to “Last To Remove Hand, Gets Lamborghini Challenge.”

     

    MrBeast also puts on attention-grabbing donations and charity stunts.
    MrBeast donating $10,000 to a Twitch streamer with 0 views.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    He once opened up a car dealership where he gave out cars for free, and is known to dole out thousands of dollars to small streamers on Twitch and YouTube, as well as to waitresses and Uber drivers in person.

    As Donaldson has grown his channel, he was able to hire four of his childhood friends — Chris, Chandler, Garret, and Jake — to work for him and his YouTube channel.
    MrBeast and his college crew often appear on his YouTube channel.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    The group often makes cameos in some of MrBeast’s wildest last-person-to-leave challenges, and each one has become an iconic name in the MrBeast empire, according to Newsweek. 

     

    By December 2018, MrBeast had given out $1 million through his outlandish stunts, earning him the title of “YouTube’s biggest philanthropist.”
    Brand deals are key to keeping his channel running.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    MrBeast is a product of his own viral content: He’s only able to give out these thousands of dollars thanks to six-figure brand deals to fund in-video ads, according to a video on his YouTube channel. 

     

    MrBeast has been credited with helping to launch a new style of expensive stunt videos on YouTube in which creators pull off elaborate challenges and large-scale sponsored giveaways.
    MrBeast has grown popular through challenge videos.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    That includes videos ranging from “Paying People $10,000 To Eat Ghost Pepper,” “I Bought Everything In A Store,” and “Last To Remove Hand, Wins House,” according to The Verge. 

    However, MrBeast’s success hasn’t come without controversy.
    MrBeast used homophobic slurs in a series of old tweets.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    In 2018, The Atlantic unearthed a series of old, since-deleted tweets from MrBeast in which he uses homophobic slurs and the idea of being gay as a punchline for jokes. At the time of the article, his Twitter bio read: “just because I’m gai doesn’t mean I’m gay.” MrBeast defended himself as “not offensive in the slightest bit in anything I do.”

     

    MrBeast has also been accused of giving away fake money after critics found that bills used in a November 2019 video were not of legal tender.
    He said the fake money came as a way to mitigate the rush of people who wanted real money.

    Casey Neistat/YouTube

    MrBeast later said he gave out fake bills to mitigate the risk of a dangerous rush of people clamoring over free money, and claimed he later exchanged the fake bills with real checks for people in the video, according to Dexerto. 

     

    Over the years, MrBeast has revealed a few details about his life.
    MrBeast has 128 million subscribers on YouTube.

    Lex Fridman via YouTube

    The 22-year-old has shared that he has Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. In June 2019, MrBeast first shared on Instagram he was dating Maddy Spidell. “i don’t want mr beast for his money, just want a bf with good taste in anime who can make me laugh,” Spidell wrote in a post on X the month before.

    We are simple people. We see a new pewdiepie video, we watch it.

    A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast) on Jun 16, 2019 at 12:17pm PDTJun 16, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

     

    In late 2018, MrBeast harnessed his notoriety for elaborate stunts to throw his support behind PewDiePie, the popular YouTuber who was locked in a battle for the spot as the most-subscribed-to YouTube channel (a title he’s since lost to T-Series).

    Getty Images; YouTube; Getty Images

    In true form, MrBeast pulled out all the stops: he recorded a 12-hour video saying “PewDiePie” 100,000 times, and turned up at the Super Bowl in “Sub 2 PewDiePie” shirts.

     

    In late 2019, MrBeast launched — and successfully completed — a fundraising campaign called #TeamTrees to plant 20 million trees by the end of the year.
    Major tech execs like Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pitched in, too.

    YouTube/MrBeast

    The campaign gathered the support of more than 600 influencers and received donations from tech execs like Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and YouTube stars like Jeffree Star and PewDiePie.

     

    MrBeast was one of the most-viewed creators on all of YouTube in 2020.
    He was YouTube’s top creator for 2020.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    He’s regularly accrues more than 10 million views on his YouTube videos, according to The Verge, displaying just how successful he is at going viral. His net worth isn’t publicly available, but he’s said that most of his $1 million donations are funded by brand deals.

    YouTube put him as the top creator of 2020, beating out other viral sensations like Dream and James Charles. 

     

    2020 was a big year for MrBeast, with two of the largest collaborations that he’s ever attempted on his channel.
    32 influencers came together for his Rock/Paper/Scissors competition.

    YouTube/MrBeast

    In a video, streamed in April 2020, Donaldson gathered 32 of the world’s biggest influencers to take part in a Rock/Paper/Scissors competition for $250,000. That stream was watched 38 million times in under a year but he wasn’t content with just one event.  In October of that year, he put on a $300,000 influencer trivia tournament that was won by the D’Amelio family. Mild controversy broke out after some online accused the family of cheating by having multiple people take part in the contest. 

     

     

    As he gained fans, MrBeast’s videos also grew more ambitious.

    youtube.com/@mrbeast

    His average cost of making a video climbed from $10,000 to $300,000 by 2020, according to Bloomberg. 

     

    He also launched his own charity organization in late 2020 called Beast Philanthropy.
    The organization is committed to providing hunger relief.

    Beast Philanthropy

    Its website says it’s committed to providing “long-lasting relief to individuals suffering from homelessness, hunger, and poverty.”

    In December 2020, MrBeast opened up a restaurant that would pay people to eat at it. Weeks later, he launched his own MrBeast Burger franchise in dozens of cities.
    Donaldson and his first MrBeast burger location.

    YouTube/MrBeast

    Donaldson opened up over 300 delivery-only locations across the United States, allowing fans the chance to order a MrBeast burger from an app or UberEats, according to Mashed. 

     

    In 2021, MrBeast has continued uploading outlandish and expensive videos.
    In 2020, MrBeast continued making outlandish and expensive videos.

    MrBeast/YouTube

    Donaldson’s most recent 2021 videos have him buying all the items in five stores and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on expensive food. 

     

    In February 2021, Donaldson made a guest appearance on the Clubhouse app causing it to crash.
    MrBeast crashed Clubhouse.

    YouTube

    Donaldson spoke on the app about how to succeed on YouTube, which brought in a massive influx of new downloads and users for the app, causing it to crash. 

    In April of that year, he faced backlash from some fans.
    MrBeast had a brush with crypto fraud too.

    (Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    They accused him of collaborating in a “pump-and-dump” scheme after he promoted the cryptocurrency Refinable, which quickly crashed after its launch, according to the New York Times. 

     

    In May 2021, past employees of Donaldson told The New York Times that he created a “hostile work environment” and that he made “unreasonable demands.”
    His former employees came forth with complaints in 2021.

    MrBeast / YouTube

    11 employees shared their experience with the New York Times, with the outlet saying that Donaldson’s “demeanor changed when the cameras weren’t around,” according to the outlet. 

     

    In 2021, MrBeast surpassed 53 million YouTube subscribers.
    …and he’s a perfectionist.

    Jeff Cheatham/HCK2

    He also revealed that he strives for perfection with his videos — to the extent he already scrapped at least three videos in 2020 that he spent $100,000 on producing, according to Dexerto.

     

    In January 2022, MrBeast was ranked the highest-paid YouTube star by Forbes for the first time.
    Kim Kardashian’s Skims campaign includes two “The White Lotus” actresses.

    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    The publication estimated that he earned $54 million in 2021, more than celebs like Billie Eilish and Kim Kardashian.

     

    In July 2022, MrBeast hit another milestone.
    MrBeast and PewDiePie.

    Roy Rochlin/Getty Images and Pewdiepie via YouTube.

    He became the second YouTube creator to hit 100 million subscribers on YouTube after PewDiePie.

    By November, he surpassed PewDiePie’s subscribers.
    MrBeast hit 111 million subscribers on November 11.

    Dave Kotinsky and Karwai Tang/Getty Images.

    MrBeast now has 131 million subscribers on YouTube, more than any other creator on the platform.

    In September 2022, MrBeast revealed that he was offered $1 billion for his content empire but turned it down.
    Donaldson appeared on an episode of The Iced Coffee Podcast posted on September 27.

    The Iced Coffee Hour via YouTube

    And when he was asked on the Flagrant podcast whether he had a price in mind for his empire he said, “It’s so crazy I don’t even want to say it because it’s just where I want to be. If we have a mobile game company and we got 100 million people playing it, and we have a thousand physical Beast Burgers and Feastables in 20,000 stores, it would probably be like $10 billion, $20 billion,” he said,

    That same month, he opened the first physical location of Beast Burger in New Jersey.
    Beast Burger opening in New Jersey.

    MrBeast

    Thousands of people showed up on the opening day, according to NJ.com. 

     

    In October of last year, MrBeast began speaking to investors.
    Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast).

    Virtual Dining Concepts.

    He was looking to raise $150 million for his YouTube and food business at a $1.5 billion valuation, according to Axios. 

     

    In December, MrBeast tweeted, “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?” Elon Musk, who owns Twitter, responded, “It’s not out of the question.”
    Donaldson has previously described Musk as one of his biggest inspirations.

    Vivien Killilea and Gotham/Getty Images.

    MrBeast has said he looks up to Musk. “I really want to be Elon one day,” he wrote on Twitter in 2020.

    In January 2023, MrBeast said he plans to give away “every penny” before he dies.
    He has no ambitions of living lavishly, he said.

    Dave Kotinsky

    “No matter how big I get I’ll never own a mansion, yacht, Lamborghini etc. All I want is to make the best videos possible and help as many people as I can while doing it,” he once said.

    In December 2020, he launched MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant brand.
    MrBeast takes a selfie with a young fan at the launch of his burger brand.

    Dave Kotinsky

    The brand, which was launched in partnership with a restaurant group called Virtual Dining Concepts, is sold in hundreds of restaurants that are trying to earn additional revenue.

    In January 2022 he launched a chocolate business called Feastables that makes plant-based, gluten-free chocolate bars.
    MrBeast debuted a line of plant-based, gluten-free chocolate bars in 2022.

    Feastables

    The brand sold more than 1 million bars of chocolate within the first 72 hours of launch, and had already earned over $10 million in sales by that May, it said.

    Nik Sharma, CEO of Sharma Brands and an angel investor in Feastables, previously told Insider: “Today, there is a whole new class of ‘celebrities’ who are digital creators.”

    Last week, though, MrBeast sued Virtual Dining Partners for making “terrible quality” burgers under his name.
    Influencer Jimmy Donaldson outside a MrBeast Burger location.

    MrBeast Burger

    The suit followed a series of negative reviews from customers complaining online about the taste and quality of the burgers. 

    One Reddit post that was cited in Donaldson’s complaint against VDC claimed the MrBeast burger was “raw meat.”

    One Insider reporter went to the brand’s first physical location in New Jersey’s American Dream megamall and found the meal to be “shockingly disappointing.

    Donaldson said VDC pursued other celebrities to try to replicate the success it had at first with MrBeast, the suit from Beast Investments LLC claims.

    This week, VDC fired back with a suit against Donaldson, claiming that he sabotaged his own burger brand.
    MrBeast is the biggest individual YouTuber in the world.

    Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    The suit alleged that Donaldson leveraged his huge online presence to wage a “relentless attack” on the brand after failing to negotiate a more “lucrative deal” with them.

    MrBeast Burger’s reputation was materially damaged if not destroyed, customers abandoned the Brand, and Plaintiffs’ hard-won relationships with vendors, partners, and suppliers were shattered,” the VDC suit claims. “Sadly, Donaldson’s conduct has also damaged the bottom lines of hundreds of restaurants across the country and around the world.”

    Steven Asarch contributed to reporting

    In January, MrBeast announced that he had raked in over $250,000 on his first post on X.
    MrBeast finally gave into Elon Musk’s request to post a video on X.

    Leon Bennett, Antonio Masiello/ Getty Images

    “MY FIRST X VIDEO MADE OVER $250,000!” he wrote in his post, noting that he had generated $263,655 in revenue. 

    MrBeast initially brushed aside requests to post a video on the platform from owner Elon Musk. “My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it,” MrBeast posted on X on December 30. “I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!”

    But less than a month later, he decided to post a 16-minute video that has garnered more than 176 million views. 

    After OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the launch of Sora, a new video tool that can create videos from text, MrBeast put in a request.

    MrBeast asked Altman for a video of a monkey playing chess in a park. Altman responded with Sora’s creation. 

    —MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 15, 2024

     

    Despite earning close to $600 to $700 million a year, MrBeast still doesn’t feel wealthy.
    MrBeast still feels like he has a ways to go before he feels rich.

    MrBeast

    “I’m not naive; maybe one day. But right now, whatever we make, we reinvest,” he said in a recent interview

    Read the original article on Business Insider

