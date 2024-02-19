Who is MrBeast? Meet the 25-year-old YouTube star who’s famous for giving away millions of dollars to strangers and says he’s not rich.

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has grown his YouTube following to 240 million. Here’s how he did it.

Jeff Cheatham/HCK2

MrBeast is one of the most-viewed YouTubers thanks to his attention-grabbing stunts.

He earns between $600 to $700 million a year but still doesn’t consider himself wealthy.

See how the 25-year-old leveraged his fame into a globally recognized brand.

At 25 years old, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is one of YouTube’s most-viewed and highest-paid creators.

His early viral videos included challenging feats — from reading every word in the dictionary to counting from zero to 100,000 for 40 straight hours — and his ambitious challenges and money giveaways, like “curing” 1,000 people’s blindness, have helped him grow his channel to roughly 240 million subscribers: the most in YouTube’s history.

He’s also an entrepreneur who launched the virtual restaurant brand MrBeast Burger in 2020 and a supposedly better-for-you chocolate business called Feastables in 2022.

Overall, MrBeast’s endeavors help him rake in somewhere between $600 to $700 million annually. But the YouTube star still doesn’t consider himself to be wealthy. “I’m not naive; maybe one day. But right now, whatever we make, we reinvest,” he said in a recent interview.

Check out how MrBeast rose to fame:

