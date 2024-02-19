Who is MrBeast? Meet the 25-year-old YouTube star who’s famous for giving away millions of dollars to strangers and says he’s not rich.

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has grown his YouTube following to 240 million. Here’s how he did it.
MrBeast is one of the most-viewed YouTubers thanks to his attention-grabbing stunts.
He earns between $600 to $700 million a year but still doesn’t consider himself wealthy.
See how the 25-year-old leveraged his fame into a globally recognized brand.
At 25 years old, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is one of YouTube’s most-viewed and highest-paid creators.
His early viral videos included challenging feats — from reading every word in the dictionary to counting from zero to 100,000 for 40 straight hours — and his ambitious challenges and money giveaways, like “curing” 1,000 people’s blindness, have helped him grow his channel to roughly 240 million subscribers: the most in YouTube’s history.
He’s also an entrepreneur who launched the virtual restaurant brand MrBeast Burger in 2020 and a supposedly better-for-you chocolate business called Feastables in 2022.
Overall, MrBeast’s endeavors help him rake in somewhere between $600 to $700 million annually. But the YouTube star still doesn’t consider himself to be wealthy. “I’m not naive; maybe one day. But right now, whatever we make, we reinvest,” he said in a recent interview.
Check out how MrBeast rose to fame:
The YouTube star and his brother, CJ, grew up in eastern North Carolina in the city of Greenville. In 2016, he graduated from Greenville Christian Academy, a private high school in the area, according to Business North Carolina.
The teenager began his YouTube career posting videos under the username “MrBeast6000,” according to Newsweek. For the first few years, Donaldson attempted, unsuccessfully, to master the YouTube algorithm by creating the content he thought would attract the largest audience.
The aspiring YouTuber went through stages of trends on his channel: funny compilations of playing “Minecraft” and “Call of Duty,” estimating YouTubers’ wealth, offering tips and tricks to aspiring creators, and commentating on YouTuber drama, Newsweek reported. MrBeast himself made very few appearances in his videos in the early days.
By mid-2016, MrBeast hit 30,000 subscribers.
The YouTuber said he lasted only two weeks before he dropped out, telling his mom: “I’d rather be poor than do anything besides YouTube,” according to a post on X. His mom made him move out of his childhood home North Carolina at 18 because “she loves me and just wanted me to be successful,” MrBeast later in a post on X.
“I just really wanted it,” MrBeast later said about the challenge, according to a video on Casey Neistat’s YouTube channel. “I had dropped out of college, I wasn’t really making much. I knew it would go viral.”
He quickly amassed more views with similar stunts, like spinning a fidget spinner for 24 hours and watching Jake Paul’s “It’s Everyday Bro” music video for 10 hours straight. By November 2017, MrBeast reached 1 million subscribers, according to a post on X.
He still puts on exhausting, hours-long stunts — which have been referred to as “junklord YouTube” — as well as last-person-to-leave challenges in which he gives out thousands of dollars, The Verge reported. These videos’ titles range from “Going Through the Same Drive Thru 1,000 Times” to “Last To Remove Hand, Gets Lamborghini Challenge.”
He once opened up a car dealership where he gave out cars for free, and is known to dole out thousands of dollars to small streamers on Twitch and YouTube, as well as to waitresses and Uber drivers in person.
The group often makes cameos in some of MrBeast’s wildest last-person-to-leave challenges, and each one has become an iconic name in the MrBeast empire, according to Newsweek.
MrBeast is a product of his own viral content: He’s only able to give out these thousands of dollars thanks to six-figure brand deals to fund in-video ads, according to a video on his YouTube channel.
That includes videos ranging from “Paying People $10,000 To Eat Ghost Pepper,” “I Bought Everything In A Store,” and “Last To Remove Hand, Wins House,” according to The Verge.
In 2018, The Atlantic unearthed a series of old, since-deleted tweets from MrBeast in which he uses homophobic slurs and the idea of being gay as a punchline for jokes. At the time of the article, his Twitter bio read: “just because I’m gai doesn’t mean I’m gay.” MrBeast defended himself as “not offensive in the slightest bit in anything I do.”
MrBeast later said he gave out fake bills to mitigate the risk of a dangerous rush of people clamoring over free money, and claimed he later exchanged the fake bills with real checks for people in the video, according to Dexerto.
Lex Fridman via YouTube
The 22-year-old has shared that he has Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. In June 2019, MrBeast first shared on Instagram he was dating Maddy Spidell. “i don’t want mr beast for his money, just want a bf with good taste in anime who can make me laugh,” Spidell wrote in a post on X the month before.
In true form, MrBeast pulled out all the stops: he recorded a 12-hour video saying “PewDiePie” 100,000 times, and turned up at the Super Bowl in “Sub 2 PewDiePie” shirts.
The campaign gathered the support of more than 600 influencers and received donations from tech execs like Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and YouTube stars like Jeffree Star and PewDiePie.
He’s regularly accrues more than 10 million views on his YouTube videos, according to The Verge, displaying just how successful he is at going viral. His net worth isn’t publicly available, but he’s said that most of his $1 million donations are funded by brand deals.
YouTube put him as the top creator of 2020, beating out other viral sensations like Dream and James Charles.
In a video, streamed in April 2020, Donaldson gathered 32 of the world’s biggest influencers to take part in a Rock/Paper/Scissors competition for $250,000. That stream was watched 38 million times in under a year but he wasn’t content with just one event. In October of that year, he put on a $300,000 influencer trivia tournament that was won by the D’Amelio family. Mild controversy broke out after some online accused the family of cheating by having multiple people take part in the contest.
His average cost of making a video climbed from $10,000 to $300,000 by 2020, according to Bloomberg.
Its website says it’s committed to providing “long-lasting relief to individuals suffering from homelessness, hunger, and poverty.”
Donaldson opened up over 300 delivery-only locations across the United States, allowing fans the chance to order a MrBeast burger from an app or UberEats, according to Mashed.
Donaldson’s most recent 2021 videos have him buying all the items in five stores and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on expensive food.
Donaldson spoke on the app about how to succeed on YouTube, which brought in a massive influx of new downloads and users for the app, causing it to crash.
They accused him of collaborating in a “pump-and-dump” scheme after he promoted the cryptocurrency Refinable, which quickly crashed after its launch, according to the New York Times.
11 employees shared their experience with the New York Times, with the outlet saying that Donaldson’s “demeanor changed when the cameras weren’t around,” according to the outlet.
He also revealed that he strives for perfection with his videos — to the extent he already scrapped at least three videos in 2020 that he spent $100,000 on producing, according to Dexerto.
The publication estimated that he earned $54 million in 2021, more than celebs like Billie Eilish and Kim Kardashian.
He became the second YouTube creator to hit 100 million subscribers on YouTube after PewDiePie.
MrBeast now has 131 million subscribers on YouTube, more than any other creator on the platform.
And when he was asked on the Flagrant podcast whether he had a price in mind for his empire he said, “It’s so crazy I don’t even want to say it because it’s just where I want to be. If we have a mobile game company and we got 100 million people playing it, and we have a thousand physical Beast Burgers and Feastables in 20,000 stores, it would probably be like $10 billion, $20 billion,” he said,
Thousands of people showed up on the opening day, according to NJ.com.
He was looking to raise $150 million for his YouTube and food business at a $1.5 billion valuation, according to Axios.
MrBeast has said he looks up to Musk. “I really want to be Elon one day,” he wrote on Twitter in 2020.
“No matter how big I get I’ll never own a mansion, yacht, Lamborghini etc. All I want is to make the best videos possible and help as many people as I can while doing it,” he once said.
The brand, which was launched in partnership with a restaurant group called Virtual Dining Concepts, is sold in hundreds of restaurants that are trying to earn additional revenue.
The brand sold more than 1 million bars of chocolate within the first 72 hours of launch, and had already earned over $10 million in sales by that May, it said.
Nik Sharma, CEO of Sharma Brands and an angel investor in Feastables, previously told Insider: “Today, there is a whole new class of ‘celebrities’ who are digital creators.”
The suit followed a series of negative reviews from customers complaining online about the taste and quality of the burgers.
One Reddit post that was cited in Donaldson’s complaint against VDC claimed the MrBeast burger was “raw meat.”
One Insider reporter went to the brand’s first physical location in New Jersey’s American Dream megamall and found the meal to be “shockingly disappointing.“
Donaldson said VDC pursued other celebrities to try to replicate the success it had at first with MrBeast, the suit from Beast Investments LLC claims.
The suit alleged that Donaldson leveraged his huge online presence to wage a “relentless attack” on the brand after failing to negotiate a more “lucrative deal” with them.
“MrBeast Burger’s reputation was materially damaged if not destroyed, customers abandoned the Brand, and Plaintiffs’ hard-won relationships with vendors, partners, and suppliers were shattered,” the VDC suit claims. “Sadly, Donaldson’s conduct has also damaged the bottom lines of hundreds of restaurants across the country and around the world.”
“MY FIRST X VIDEO MADE OVER $250,000!” he wrote in his post, noting that he had generated $263,655 in revenue.
MrBeast initially brushed aside requests to post a video on the platform from owner Elon Musk. “My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it,” MrBeast posted on X on December 30. “I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!”
But less than a month later, he decided to post a 16-minute video that has garnered more than 176 million views.
MrBeast asked Altman for a video of a monkey playing chess in a park. Altman responded with Sora’s creation.
“I’m not naive; maybe one day. But right now, whatever we make, we reinvest,” he said in a recent interview.