Teresa Giudice wows in bikini as she pours on the PDA with shirtless husband Louie Ruelas during loved-up beach day in Miami

Teresa Giudice and her husband Louie Ruelas poured on the PDA while soaking up the sun in Miami Beach on Sunday.

The passionate couple didn’t seem to care who might be watching them approach on a sun lounger on the beach.

Louie, 48, who is being sued by his ex-fiancee for alleged harassment, looked relaxed in a black Balmain swimsuit with a white stripe bearing the designer’s name.

The businessman wore black, green and red Gucci sandals and carried a floral shopping bag with the couple’s beachwear.

He was shirtless and wore a medallion on a black rope chain, and covered his dark hair with a black peaked hat.

Louie looked like he’d gotten too much sun as he held his wife’s hand heading back to their hotel.

Teresa, 51, showed off her curves in a tiny black bikini, which consists of a triangular top and string bottoms.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s long, dark hair was styled in loose waves.

She appeared to be wearing natural-looking makeup with berry-toned lips.

The reality star protected her eyes from the bright light with a pair of large dark sunglasses.

According to Teresa’s Instagram Stories, the couple appeared to have traveled to Miami Beach from New Jersey to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

The couple have stayed at the Faena hotel and taken advantage of some of the amenities, including facials and intravenous vitamin therapy infusion drips.

Before heading south in search of sun and fun, Teresa watched her daughters, Gia, 23, Milania, 18, and Audriana, 14, walk the runway at New York Fashion Week for the show by Estrada Twins.

The designers dressed the influencer at Bravocon in November.

Teresa shares her daughters with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, 51.

Louie’s son, 19-year-old Louie, Jr., also participated in the fashion show.

As fans eagerly await the debut of RHONJ season 14, and whether or not Teresa and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga have put aside their differences.

“The biggest misconception is that there will be more drama between my sister-in-law and I,” Melissa told Entertainment Tonight in January. ‘We don’t even look at each other’

“It’s the new normal,” he added. ‘I think it just is what it is. I always say it’s unfortunate.

“I’ll never be happy about that,” he explained. “But we all live and are happy, and sometimes things just need to take their course.” Right now, that’s definitely how things are.’