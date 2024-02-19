Taylor Swift fans forced Travis Kelce to move out of his home for ‘safety reasons’, brother Jason reveals… before a crazed member of the public knocked on his window the first day he moved into new $6million mansion

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Travis Kelce was forced to move out of his Kansas City home due to the hysteria surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kelce’s fame has skyrocketed since he and Swift went public with their romance in September, with the celebrity power couple dominating headlines for the past five months.

Shortly after the pop sensation attended his first Chiefs game, Travis moved into a new mansion in Kansas City amid reports suggesting he was uncomfortable with how accessible his former home was to the public as that his fame increased.

And during an appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘The Great Podcast’The Chiefs star’s brother, Jason, confirmed he did exactly that for “safety reasons” amid the frenzy over his relationship with Swift.

‘I mean, he [Travis] “I had to completely move out of their house,” Jason said. “People were standing next to his house.

Travis Kelce was forced to move out of his Kansas City home due to the hysteria surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kelce’s fame has skyrocketed since he and Swift went public with their romance in September.

Chiefs star’s brother Jason says he had to move out of his home for ‘safety reasons’

Travis moved into this $6 million mansion in Kansas City shortly after he started dating Swift, where a crazed fan also found a way to break in and knock on his window.

‘Yeah [he had to move out] for security reasons.’

After selling his old home, Travis moved into a new $6 million mansion in a gated community that features six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a 17,000-square-foot spread.

The property’s three acres of land feature picturesque lush gardens that screen the house from view. The spacious grounds are complete with bridges, winding paths, a gazebo, patio and seating areas for lounging around the pool.

However, Jason went on to add that a crazed member of the public found a way into Travis’s new mansion and knocked on his window the first day he moved in.

The Philadelphia Eagles veteran continued: “The first day he moved into his new house, a gated community, someone knocked on the back window of the house.”

Jason added that he and his brother are still adjusting to the increased attention being paid to them.

‘We are still learning. I mean, listen, we’ve always been big in the football world, especially Travis,” he said.

‘Taylor World and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level. You’re on a different level, it’s just an extra level, it’s a new demographic that didn’t exist before.’

Kelce’s celebrations with Swift went viral around the world after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII.

Jason watched his brother claim victory in a suite alongside Swift and her friends in Las Vegas.

Swift embarked on a crazy 5,000-mile race from Tokyo to Las Vegas last weekend for Super Bowl LVIII, where Kelce and the Chiefs prevailed in a thriller against the San Francisco 49ers.

After an epic party in Las Vegas to toast her victory, the singer-songwriter said goodbye to Travis again and headed off on another long trip to Melbourne, Australia, for the next leg of her Eras Tour.

According The US SunSwift was greeted with a series of lavish Valentine’s Day gifts from Kelce when she arrived in Australia this week.

The Kansas City legend is said to have spent nearly $14,000 on gifts for his girlfriend, who was returning to work when she received the Valentine’s surprise.