Melbourne Cup hero Verry Elleegant tragically dies from complications giving birth to her foal, leaving racing industry in mourning

Verry Elleegant won Group 1 11 times

Including 2020 Caulfield Cup and 2021 Melbourne Cup

The coach and his connections were shocked.

Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant has tragically passed away.

The eleven-time Group 1 winner died “due to complications giving birth to her foal.” racenet has reported.

Jockey James McDonald riding Verry Elleegant wins the Melbourne Cup in 2021

Coach Chris Waller said “the news is just filtering through to the stable staff and other close connections who are coming to terms with this tragic news.”

“She was in fantastic hands on a farm that did everything they could for her, and we would like to thank them for their efforts, for which we will always be grateful,” Waller said.

“We all saw the courage she had on the track for many seasons and she will never be forgotten by those close to her, as well as the general racing public who followed her career and loved her so much.”

MORE TO FOLLOW