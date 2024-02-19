Bono Leads U2 Fans in Chanting Alexei Navalny’s Name at Sphere Show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

U2’s Bono paid tribute to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a Saturday night show, leading the crowd at the Sphere in chanting the anti-corruption activist’s name.

Ahead of launching into a rendition of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” a cover the band has performed frequently during its Las Vegas residency, Bono pointed out to the audience that next week marks the two-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Next it’ll be Poland, next it’ll be Lithuania, East Germany—who knows where this man will or won’t go,” Bono said, according to footage of the concert.

