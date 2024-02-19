Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

    News

    Bono Leads U2 Fans in Chanting Alexei Navalny’s Name at Sphere Show

    By

    Feb 19, 2024 , , , ,
    Bono Leads U2 Fans in Chanting Alexei Navalny’s Name at Sphere Show

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

    U2’s Bono paid tribute to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a Saturday night show, leading the crowd at the Sphere in chanting the anti-corruption activist’s name.

    Ahead of launching into a rendition of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” a cover the band has performed frequently during its Las Vegas residency, Bono pointed out to the audience that next week marks the two-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

    “Next it’ll be Poland, next it’ll be Lithuania, East Germany—who knows where this man will or won’t go,” Bono said, according to footage of the concert.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Navalny’s widow accuses Putin of killing her husband as relatives are again denied access to body

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Maya Jama’s boyfriend Stormzy to enter Love Island: All Stars villa during show’s live final as he jets to South Africa to support the presenter

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Man City have been OVERTAKEN as favourites to win the Premier League, stats boffins reveal, as Man United’s percentage chance of a Champions League place increase while Spurs are on the slide

    Feb 19, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Navalny’s widow accuses Putin of killing her husband as relatives are again denied access to body

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Maya Jama’s boyfriend Stormzy to enter Love Island: All Stars villa during show’s live final as he jets to South Africa to support the presenter

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Man City have been OVERTAKEN as favourites to win the Premier League, stats boffins reveal, as Man United’s percentage chance of a Champions League place increase while Spurs are on the slide

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Boeing isn’t bringing any passenger jets to the Singapore Airshow as China’s first airliner makes its international debut

    Feb 19, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy