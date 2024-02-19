Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

    Wander Franco 'misses Rays deadline for spring training as investigation continues over alleged inappropriate relationship with 14-year-old girl'

    By Daniel Matthews for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 20:50 EST, February 18, 2024 | Updated: 20:56 EST, February 18, 2024

    Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco did not report to spring training with the Rays on Sunday, the deadline before the team’s first official workout with a full roster.

    The 22-year-old is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl in his native Dominican Republic.

    According to the Tampa Bay Timesthe rest of the Rays’ position players reported for practice on Sunday before practice on Monday.

    MLB’s ‘mandatory reporting date’ is February 24, giving the Rays another week before making a decision on Franco’s status for the start of the season.

    The All-Star shortstop reportedly remains in the Dominican Republic and would face a battle to return to the United States as the investigation remains ongoing.

