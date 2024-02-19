‘Zone of Interest’ Producer Talks Israel-Hamas War in BAFTA Speech

Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

The Zone of Interest, the harrowing Polish historical drama that examines the banality of evil on the outskirts of Auschwitz, won big at the BAFTAs on Sunday night, taking home three awards: best sound, best British film, and best film not in the English language.

Producer James Wilson, accepting the final prize, used the platform to call for an end to “selective empathy” in conflict, deliberately drawing parallels between his Holocaust film and the Israeli bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip in recent months.

“A friend wrote me, after seeing the film the other day, that he couldn’t stop thinking about the walls we construct in our lives which we chose not to look behind,” Wilson said after delivering his thank-yous.

