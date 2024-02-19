Megan Thee Stallion puts on a cheeky display in tiny pink velvet shorts and crop top while at her birthday bash

Megan Thee Stallion tantalized her Instagram followers on Sunday when she shared photos from her birthday celebration.

The Houston-raised rap artist turned 29 on February 15 and called her day special in a hot pink ensemble consisting of shrunken velvet shorts and a revealing crop top.

Engaging her 31.8 million fans on the app, she wrote in the caption: “Thank you to everyone who came and celebrated my birthday with me.”

She added: “Everyone made my week so amazing. I’m so happy.” I love you all ! And thanks to all the beauties who got together and gave me a ENTIRE BILLBOARD to tell me happy birthday!!!!

The Grammy-winning star then joked, “I love you all and I can’t wait for you to see what’s next.”

She showed off her enviably taut tummy in her skimpy top, which had a criss-cross neckline that revealed her ample cleavage.

The sparkly long-sleeved number had blue and pink stone accents along the edge.

The Hiss hitmaker slipped on a pair of pink peep-toe platform heels before swapping them for a pair of roller skates.

Some scenes in the selection of images showed her at a skating rink where she posed on the extensive wooden floor.

One showed the beauty wearing a pair of pink socks and black skates as she smiled with a balloon in her hand.

Her jet black hair was styled in long, voluminous cascading waves.

Megan, full name Megan Pete, was surrounded by friends in the snap carousel.

The group enjoyed a meal at a Japanese restaurant where they enjoyed delicious food.

Megan’s face was carefully made up with makeup that accentuated her features.

The self-proclaimed hottie took to Instagram to announce her new collaboration with Nike on Thursday.

She modeled the sportswear while flaunting her signature jet black hair.

Joining the Texas native were more models wearing a variety of pieces from the collection.

‘He’s giving details. It is giving versatility. “It’s about wearing it at the gym or at the club,” the singer said.

‘Hotties, my first collection with Hot Girl Systems is here. Inspired by how I want you to feel, like the beauties that you are.’

The collaboration was a surprise without prior marketing.

One fan wrote in the comments: “One thing about Megan is that she doesn’t let the media stop shining.”

The bombshell included Polaroid shots in her reflective post.

Megan gave a shout-out to fans who gifted her a billboard in her Instagram caption.

The limited collection of workout gear was released in conjunction with his birthday.

A wider release will be available on February 20th through Nike and other select retailers online and in-person.

According to Nike’s website, prices for the pieces range from $40 to $200.

Items include jumpsuits, jacket rompers, bras, professional shorts and crop tops, and all items come in plus sizes to fit “every beauty.”