    San Francisco Is Full of ‘Homeless Crooks,’ Says Charles Barkley

    Mike Kirschbaum/NBAE via Getty Images

    Charles Barkley took a shot at the city of San Francisco on Sunday night, bashing it as crime-ridden on truTV’s alternate broadcast of the NBA’s 73rd All-Star Game.

    During a discussion of the icy weather in Indianapolis, where the game was being played, Barkley posed a question from out of left field: “If you had the chance between being cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you take?”

    Over the objections of his co-commentators, the analyst added, “You can’t even walk around down there.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

