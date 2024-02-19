BBC Criticized for Bizarre BAFTA Red Carpet Interview With Andrew Scott

Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

As Andrew Scott readied himself to attend EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, his schedule probably seemed set: support All of Us Strangers, present the award for best animated film, and maybe enjoy a canapé or two. An unexpected hitch in the itinerary, however, came along the red carpet, when a BBC reporter pulled the Irish actor over for a quick interview and proceeded to pelt him with bizarre questions about another actor’s genitalia.

Colin Paterson, an entertainment correspondent and red carpet veteran, opened the interview by asking if Scott knew Barry Keoghan, who was up for best actor at that night’s ceremony for his performance in Saltburn. When Scott replied that he did, Paterson asked what he’d thought of “the naked dance scene” that Keoghan performs to close out the film.

Scott, who is openly gay, ducked his head and winced. “OK, well, listen, I won’t spoil it for anybody,” he said, shaking his head. “It’s great. It’s great.”

