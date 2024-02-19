Victorian cop found dead at Glen Waverley police station after taking his own life

Officer found dead at Melbourne police station

He is the second Victoria Police officer to die tragically in weeks.

Victoria Police have been rocked by their second suicide just weeks after an officer took his own life while on duty at a Melbourne station.

The officer was found dead at Glen Waverley police station, in the south-east of the city, shortly after 12.30pm on Friday.

The tragedy comes after officer Rowan Andrews, 38, was found dead at Laverton train station in the inner city in the early hours of January 12. He was not on duty at the time.

Victoria Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the latest death are being investigated.

But the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The officer was found dead at Glen Waverley police station (pictured) in Melbourne’s south-east around midday on Friday.

Meanwhile, devastated friends have flocked to the internet to pay tribute to the young officer.

In a heartwarming post, a man urged others to be kinder to emergency services staff as they have difficult jobs protecting the community.

“Rest in peace, young man,” he began.

‘Police officers are human too, but sadness hits them much harder than it does them. [the] normal public, as they face a lot of negativity in their normal work day.

‘Just because they wear a uniform doesn’t mean they are bulletproof. If you are married to them or in a relationship with them, then it is your responsibility to understand and be aware of what they are going through.

‘A gentle tap on the shoulder at the right time can make the difference between life and death.

“If you’re going through something, please make sure you talk, talk to someone.”

For confidential support, contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636