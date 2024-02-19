Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

    John Oliver Offers Clarence Thomas Millions to Resign Immediately

    There’s a reason John Oliver and his Last Week Tonight crew keep winning Emmys: All of the other late-night TV hosts are all talk and no action.

    Oliver’s season 11 premiere ended with perhaps his boldest move yet, as he offered sitting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas $1 million per year—plus a brand-new, state-of-the-art motor coach worth an estimated $2.4 million, to replace the justice’s current rig—if Thomas resigns immediately from the highest court in the United States. Oliver’s offer expires in 30 days.

    “Clarence Thomas is arguably the most consequential justice on the court right now, and he’s never really seemed to like the job. He’s said it’s not worth doing ‘for the grief.’ So what if he could keep the luxury perks that he clearly enjoys without having to endure all of that grief?” Oliver asked. “We have a special offer for you tonight. We are prepared to offer you $1 million a year for the rest of your life if you simply agree to leave the Supreme Court immediately and never come back.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

