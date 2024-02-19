NBA All-Star 2024: Charles Barkley SAVAGES San Francisco over ‘homeless crooks’… analyst insists you need a ‘bulletproof vest’ to walk around the city on TNT broadcast

Charles Barkley was on the alternative broadcast of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Barkley exchanged taunts with Draymond Green and former Pacers star Reggie Miller

Charles Barkley eviscerated San Francisco during the NBA All-Star Game, claiming the city has a problem with “homeless criminals.”

The former NBA star was part of TNT’s alternate broadcast during Sunday night’s game in Indianapolis, alongside Warriors player Draymond Green and former Pacers guard Reggie Miller.

While on the microphone at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, Green initially warmed to the host city.

‘Hey Reggie, we love you, let’s not have another All-Star (game) in Indiana. Let this be the last one, my friend,’ said the controversial forward.

That prompted a brutal response from Barkley, who spent 16 seasons in the NBA with the 76ers, Suns and Rockets.

“Hey Reggie,” Barkley said, “if you had the chance to be cold or surrounded by a bunch of homeless criminals in San Francisco, which would you choose?”

His comment surprised his fellow analysts, and Green responded, “That’s crazy!” You’re not welcome, they won’t let you in!’

But the 60-year-old Alabama native doubled down, adding, “You can’t even walk through there.”

Next year’s All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Green responded by insisting: “You can walk.” But that only prompted another scathing comment from Barkley, who replied, “Yeah, with a bulletproof vest.”

It is not the first time that the former forward criticizes San Francisco. During the 2022 Western Conference Finals in Dallas, the roof of the American Airlines Center began leaking.

During the brief rain delay, Barkley said, “The bad thing about all this rain is that it doesn’t rain in San Francisco to clean up those dirty streets they have there.”

And he added: “San Francisco is a great city, but all that dirt and homelessness, you have to clean it off the streets.”