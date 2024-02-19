NBA All-Star Game is slammed as a ‘disgraceful farce’ after astounding lack of defense in record-setting 211-186 East win… as LeBron James admits that even players don’t like the ‘free flowing scoring’

Several scoring records were set in this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

Many basketball fans were not satisfied with the defensive effort.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A record-breaking NBA All-Star Game has been called “embarrassing” after teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences played little defense and combined to score a whopping 397 points.

Behind an MVP performance from Damian Lillard, the East won 211-186 and posted the highest score in the history of the game.

And many game viewers were dissatisfied with the Stars’ lack of defensive effort, as Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 50 points.

Respected sports columnist Bob Ryan said in X: ‘Once again, these NBA stars show no respect for the game. It’s another Dunkarama and a three-point farce. Not a single hand on anyone’s face… See you next year. What a waste of time. (Commissioner) Adam (Silver), you have to do something. It’s embarrassing for your sport.

Meanwhile, SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt added: “It’s simple: If you don’t care, we don’t care either.”

The NBA All-Star Game was criticized by many experts after the record

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball past Western Conference center Karl-Anthony Towns

Damian Lillard was named MVP of the game after scoring 39 points and giving six assists.

And ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe lamented, “The NBA’s star general manager has become a 3-pointer and dunk.”

Bill Simmons from The Ringer too aggregate“It’s funny how we spend so much time playing All Star Starters/Subs/Snubs and then the game always sucks.”

Even Lakers star LeBron James, who scored a measly eight points in the game, acknowledged that players “don’t like just being able to score fluidly.”

“I think this is something we have to figure out,” he said after the game, acknowledging that the NBA has become higher-scoring and faster even in the regular season.

‘At the end of the day, our competitive nature doesn’t like to just be able to have a smooth score. “The good thing that came out tonight is that none of the players were hurt.”

In addition to the East’s record 211 points, the team’s total points of 397 broke the record of 374 set in 2017.

“I think this is something we have to figure out…at the end of the day, our competitive nature doesn’t like to just be able to have fluid scoring.” LeBron on All-Star Game record score pic.twitter.com/O2pLHoYwGr – Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 19, 2024

LeBron James played just 14 minutes and scored eight points in the West’s loss.

Towns led all scorers with 50 points despite the West losing to their Eastern Conference foes.

Additionally, the East scored 42 three-pointers to break the mark of 35 set by Team LeBron in 2019.

The teams combined for 193 points in the first half to break the record in any half of 191 set last year, and East tied a record in any half by scoring 104 at intermission.

“Obviously, it wasn’t high intensity at all,” the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton said.

Other records set included East setting the record for three-pointers attempted with 97, while the teams combined for 163 field goals made and 289 attempted (previous records were 162 in 2017 and 286 in 2016).

The teams also combined for 66 three-pointers made and 168 three-pointers attempted (previous highs were 62 and 167 in 2019).