Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

    Jordan Klepper: Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ Return Is ‘What the Show Needed’

    Feb 19, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Animation by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Comedy Central

    For fans of The Daily Show, Monday nights in 2024 might feel a bit like déjà vu. Last week, nearly a decade after saying his official goodbyes, Jon Stewart returned to his old seat behind the desk of the semi-satirical Comedy Central series to lay out his plans for steering us through what is sure to be an unprecedented election year. And Jordan Klepper could not be more thrilled to welcome back his old boss.

    “What an exciting, awesome shock for us to sort of have this person who was really important for so many people’s lives here at The Daily Show,” Klepper told Daily Show producer Ian Berger while sitting down to discuss Stewart’s return, and his own week as guest host, for The Daily Show: Ears Edition, the series’ behind-the-scenes podcast.

    After more than a year of operating without a permanent host since Trevor Noah departed the show in December 2022, Klepper seems to be relishing the cohesiveness that Stewart has brought back to the show.

