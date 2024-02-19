BAFTAs 2024 viral moments: From Michael J Fox’s standing ovation to Sophie Ellis-Bextor rip-roaring performance and Ryan Gosling’s VERY cheeky wink – all the times that broke the internet

The 77th BAFTA Awards saw the biggest and best names in cinema arrive at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

British cinema’s biggest night returned with actor David Tennant as host, with a variety of guest presenters on hand to present awards throughout the night.

Oppenheimer won Best Picture and swept the ceremony’s major categories.

The epic biographical thriller led the awards with seven wins, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. It had the most nominations with 13.

However, it wasn’t just the winners that grabbed the headlines, as there were plenty of emotional, funny and incredible moments on stage as the stars celebrated the best films of 2023.

Now MailOnline takes a look at the top viral moments from the 2024 BAFTAs.

Michael J. Fox received a standing ovation from the stars attending the 2024 British Academy Film Awards on Sunday as he took the stage in a wheelchair.

The 62-year-old actor, who has battled Parkinson’s since 1991, took to the podium to announce that Best Picture had been awarded to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, one of the epic’s seven gongs.

After taking to the stage in a wheelchair, Michael received a warm reception from stars including Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper and Barry Keoghan, who attended London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The legendary ’80s movie star was visibly moved by the reaction, as she leaned on the podium to reveal the nominees and eventual winner.

Michael was only 29 years old when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, and he went public with the information in 1998.

In 2023, the star released an Apple TV+ documentary about her career and living with the devastating disease, earning her a BAFTA nomination.

While Michael presented the final award of the night, he was also present after his documentary Still: A Michael J Fox Story received a Documentary nomination.

Fast-paced performance by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed a spectacular performance of her iconic 2000s hit Murder On The Dancefloor at the awards.

The hitmaker’s song returned to the charts last year after appearing in Emerald Fennell’s acclaimed film Saltburn.

When Sophie took to the stage during the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, she wowed in a stunning black and orange dress.

The star’s look featured a black fishnet skirt with an orange overlay and a plunging corset top.

Sophie’s song was featured in the viral final moments of Saltburn, in which Barry Keoghan’s character danced naked around Saltburn mansion.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Sophie admitted that recreating Barry’s nude dance “may be too much” for the awards.

Asked if Keoghan would do it again, Ellis-Bextor told the PA news agency on the red carpet: “It may be too much for him first thing in the morning, but we’ve already had a moment together…

‘I was lucky enough to meet the entire cast of Saltburn in November in Los Angeles at the premiere, so it would be nice to see them again because I think what they achieved with the film is wonderful, so I just want to toast to that.’

Ryan Gosling’s VERY cheeky wink

The 2024 British Academy Film Awards saw a hilarious exchange between Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as she took the stage during Sunday’s ceremony.

The star received the lead actress award for her performance in Poor Things, and as she made her way to the podium, Ryan winked at her.

The couple previously starred together in La La Land and Crazy, Stupid Love, and were both nominated at this year’s ceremony, Ryan for his performance in Barbie and Emma for Poor Things.

Fans of the actors were happy to see them supporting each other on the big night.

“Sebastian actually applauds Mia Dolan,” one wrote on X, mentioning the characters Ryan and Emma from La La Land.

Another mentioned 2017, which was when La La Land took over awards season: “This awards season has those 2017 vibes with these two.”

Samantha Morton’s passionate speech

Samantha Morton accepted the British Film Academy’s highest honor, the Bafta scholarship, and dedicated it to children in care.

The 46-year-old English actress and director collected the prestigious award from producer David Heyman, with whom she worked on Fantastic Beasts.

Samantha was excited to accept the scholarship at Sunday’s ceremony and hailed the victory as “nothing short of a miracle.”

The star, who grew up in foster care, used her acceptance speech to pay tribute to Ken Loach’s 1969 film Kes, which she says left her “forever changed.”

“Seeing poverty and people like me on screen, I realized: representation matters,” Samantha said.

Before her acceptance, a clip was played filled with tributes from her Minority Report co-star Tom Cruise, as well as collaborators Susan Lynch, Molly Windsor and Daniel Mays.

Producer David described her as a “rare breed and a true artist.”

“This is nothing short of a miracle,” Samantha said during her acceptance speech.

“When I first saw Ken Loach’s Kes on a huge TV in my classroom, I was forever changed.”

Samantha said she would tell her younger self: “You matter, don’t give up, the stories we tell have the power to change people’s lives.”

“Cinema changed my life, transformed me and brought me here today.”

He added: “I dedicate this award to every child in care, or who has been in care, who is suffering or who did not survive.”

Samantha received the award in recognition of her contribution to British cinema throughout her career.

Oppenheimer sweeps the board

Murphy, 47, who plays the lead role in Nolan’s atomic bomb saga, collected the award at the prestigious awards ceremony.

He triumphed against Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Teo Yoo for Past Lives.

Accepting the trophy, he said: “My God, thank you so much BAFTA.”

He paid tribute to “the most dynamic and kind producer-director partnership in Hollywood: Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, thank you for seeing something in me that I probably didn’t see in myself.”

The Irish actor told Nolan: “Thank you for always pushing me and demanding excellence because that’s what you deliver time and time again.”

Nolan also acknowledged his “fellow nominees and my Oppenhomies,” adding, “I know it’s a cliche to say, but I’m in awe of you.”

Fans were delighted that the film was so recognized at the ceremony, with one writing about X: ‘All roads lead to Oppenheimer, the greatest film ever made!’

Another said: ‘The BAFTAs belong to Oppenheimer. Really well deserved,” with one adding: “So glad to see #Oppenheimer do so well at the #BAFTAs!”

Cillian Murphy accepts the award for lead actor for Oppenheimer