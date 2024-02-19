BAFTAs 2024: Mia McKenna-Bruce parties the night away after Rising Star Award win as she heads to Vogue bash in a little black dress

She was honored with the BAFTA Rising Star award during Sunday’s glitzy ceremony after a public vote.
And Mia McKenna-Bruce made sure to celebrate her win in style as she headed to Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s British Fashion and Film Party at Annabel’s.
The 26-year-old star of coming-of-age film How To Have Sex looked in high spirits as she headed to the party in a little black dress that showed off her incredible legs.
The halter-neck garment was adorned with sparkly embellishments and also offered a look at her toned arms.
Mia contributed to the look with a pair of diamond earrings and gave her petite figure a boost with a pair of peeptoe heels.
Mia’s win at the BAFTA that same night was the result of a public vote.
She appeared emotional on stage as she thanked her family and her “beautiful baby.”
Mia who hopes her little sisters, who don’t think “I’m cool,” will change their minds after her victory.
British cinema’s biggest night returned with actor David Tennant as host and a host of guest presenters on hand to present awards throughout the night.
Prince William attended the ceremony in London alone as his wife Kate Middleton continues to recover from abdominal surgery last month.
Oppenheimer won Best Film and swept the main categories at the EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall.
The epic biographical thriller led the awards with seven wins, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. It had the most nominations with 13.
Oppenheimer swept the big name categories, but was closely followed by the surreal black comedy Poor Things.
The film won five awards, including Emma Stone, who received the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Bella Baxter.
Meanwhile, Da’Vine Joy Randolph was crowned victorious in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Holdovers as she continues her march to Oscar glory.
Next, The Zone Of Interest, from director Jonathan Glazer and producer James Wilson, won the BAFTA for Best British Film.
The night began with French legal drama Anatomy of a Fall winning the original screenplay award after its premiere at Cannes in May.
Poor Things won the BAFTA for special visual effects.
Next, the drama film Earth Mama received the BAFTA Award for Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, presented by David Beckham.
The Zone of Interest won the BAFTA for a film not in the English language.
The BAFTA for Casting was awarded to Susan Shopmaker for The Holdovers, set in a private school, while the editing award went to Jennifer Lame for the Second World War biopic Oppenheimer.
The comedy-drama American Fiction won Best Adapted Screenplay.
The Boy And The Heron won the Bafta for Best Animated Film.
The BAFTA Documentary went to 20 Days in Mariupol, which highlights the work of Associated Press journalists in the besieged Ukrainian city during the Russian invasion.
The BAFTA for Production Design went to Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek for the surreal comedy Poor Things, about a woman who is reanimated and starts a new life.
It was previously announced that the BAFTA for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema would go to programmer and archivist June Givanni, founder of the Pan African Film Archive, who collected the award during the ceremony from Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh.
Samantha Morton received a BAFTA grant from producer David Heyman, with whom she worked on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and Florence Pugh were among the star-studded arrivals earlier in the evening on the glitzy red carpet.
COMPLETE BAFTA 2024 WINNERS
The best movie
Anatomy of a fall
The remains
Moonflower Killers
Oppenheimer – WINNER
poor things
best director
Oppenheimer’s is ready to sweep the board. One of his many nominations is Christopher Nolan’s for Best Director.
Andrew Haigh, All of us a stranger
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Remains
Bradley Cooper, Teacher
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Secondary actor
Robert De Niro, Moonflower Killers
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of us strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Remnants
Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Area of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
Original screenplay
Anatomy Of A Fall has received many nominations, including for original screenplay.
Anatomy of a fall – WINNER
Barbie
The remains
Teacher
Past Lives
Adapted script
All of us strangers
American Fiction – WINNER
oppenheimer
poor things
The area of interest
Animated film
Chicken Run Sequel Dawn Of The Nugget Nominated for Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elementary
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
British short film
slap fest
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER
A precious day
Yellow
Cinematography
Moonflower Killers
Teacher
Oppenheimer – WINNER
poor things
The son of interest
Documentary film
20 days in Mariupol – WINNER
american symphony
Beyond utopia
Frame: A Michael J. Fox film
Zam!
Makeup and hair
Killers Of The Flower Moon earned many nominations. In the photo: Lily Gladstone and Leonardo di Caprio.
Moonflower Killers
Teacher
Napoleon
oppenheimer
Poor things – WINNER
Product design
Barbie
Moonflower Killers
oppenheimer
Poor things – WINNER
The area of interest
Special visual effects
Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo (both pictured), is nominated for special visual effects
The creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor things – WINNER
Main actor
Barry Keoghan is nominated for lead actor for his performance in Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Teacher
Colmán Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Remains
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Principal actress
Margot Robbie was nominated for lead actress
Fantasy Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Teacher
Vivian Oparah, Centeno Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER
best british film
All of us strangers
how to have sex
Napoleon
The old oak
poor things
rye lane
salty burn
Bully
Wonka
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Movie not in English
20 days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a fall
Past Lives
snow society
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Featured debut
How To Have Sex won the award for Best Debut
Blue Life Bag
Bobi Wine: the people’s president
Mother Earth – WINNER
how to have sex
Is there anyone out there?
Best debut by a British writer, director or producer
Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, Alex Fry
Christopher Sharp
Savanah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan – WINNER
Molly Manning-Walker
Ella Glendining
British animated short film
Crab Day – WINNER
Visible repair
Wild Summon
Foundry
The Holdovers had a good performance, including the casting nomination.
All of us strangers
Anatomy of a fall
The remains – WINNER
how to have sex
Moonflower Killers
Costume Design
Barbie
Moonflower Killers
Napoleon
oppenheimer
Poor things – WINNER
Edition
Anatomy of a fall
Moonflower Killers
Oppenheimer – WINNER
poor things
The area of interest
Original score
Moonflower Killers
Oppenheimer – WINNER
poor things
salty burn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sound
The Zone of Interest is ready for Sound with Oppenheimer, Maestro and others
ferrari
Teacher
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
EE rising star
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce – WINNER
Sofia Wilde