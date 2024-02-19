Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

    BAFTAs 2024: Mia McKenna-Bruce parties the night away after Rising Star Award win as she heads to Vogue bash in a little black dress

    She was honored with the BAFTA Rising Star award during Sunday’s glitzy ceremony after a public vote.

    And Mia McKenna-Bruce made sure to celebrate her win in style as she headed to Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s British Fashion and Film Party at Annabel’s.

    The 26-year-old star of coming-of-age film How To Have Sex looked in high spirits as she headed to the party in a little black dress that showed off her incredible legs.

    The halter-neck garment was adorned with sparkly embellishments and also offered a look at her toned arms.

    Mia contributed to the look with a pair of diamond earrings and gave her petite figure a boost with a pair of peeptoe heels.

    Mia’s win at the BAFTA that same night was the result of a public vote.

    She appeared emotional on stage as she thanked her family and her “beautiful baby.”

    Mia who hopes her little sisters, who don’t think “I’m cool,” will change their minds after her victory.

    British cinema’s biggest night returned with actor David Tennant as host and a host of guest presenters on hand to present awards throughout the night.

    Prince William attended the ceremony in London alone as his wife Kate Middleton continues to recover from abdominal surgery last month.

    Oppenheimer won Best Film and swept the main categories at the EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall.

    The epic biographical thriller led the awards with seven wins, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. It had the most nominations with 13.

    Oppenheimer swept the big name categories, but was closely followed by the surreal black comedy Poor Things.

    The film won five awards, including Emma Stone, who received the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Bella Baxter.

    Meanwhile, Da’Vine Joy Randolph was crowned victorious in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Holdovers as she continues her march to Oscar glory.

    Next, The Zone Of Interest, from director Jonathan Glazer and producer James Wilson, won the BAFTA for Best British Film.

    The night began with French legal drama Anatomy of a Fall winning the original screenplay award after its premiere at Cannes in May.

    Poor Things won the BAFTA for special visual effects.

    Next, the drama film Earth Mama received the BAFTA Award for Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, presented by David Beckham.

    The Zone of Interest won the BAFTA for a film not in the English language.

    The BAFTA for Casting was awarded to Susan Shopmaker for The Holdovers, set in a private school, while the editing award went to Jennifer Lame for the Second World War biopic Oppenheimer.

    The comedy-drama American Fiction won Best Adapted Screenplay.

    The Boy And The Heron won the Bafta for Best Animated Film.

    The BAFTA Documentary went to 20 Days in Mariupol, which highlights the work of Associated Press journalists in the besieged Ukrainian city during the Russian invasion.

    The BAFTA for Production Design went to Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek for the surreal comedy Poor Things, about a woman who is reanimated and starts a new life.

    It was previously announced that the BAFTA for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema would go to programmer and archivist June Givanni, founder of the Pan African Film Archive, who collected the award during the ceremony from Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh.

    Samantha Morton received a BAFTA grant from producer David Heyman, with whom she worked on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

    The BAFTA Rising Star award was won by Mia Mckenna-Bruce after a public vote.

    Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and Florence Pugh were among the star-studded arrivals earlier in the evening on the glitzy red carpet.

    COMPLETE BAFTA 2024 WINNERS

    The best movie

    Anatomy of a fall

    The remains

    Moonflower Killers

    Oppenheimer – WINNER

    poor things

    best director

    Oppenheimer’s is ready to sweep the board. One of his many nominations is Christopher Nolan’s for Best Director.

    Andrew Haigh, All of us a stranger

    Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

    Alexander Payne, The Remains

    Bradley Cooper, Teacher

    Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER

    Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

    Secondary actor

    Robert De Niro, Moonflower Killers

    Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER

    Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

    Ryan Gosling, Barbie

    Paul Mescal, All of us strangers

    Dominic Sessa, The Remnants

    Supporting Actress

    Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

    Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

    Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

    Sandra Hüller, The Area of ​​Interest

    Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

    Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

    Original screenplay

    Anatomy Of A Fall has received many nominations, including for original screenplay.

    Anatomy of a fall – WINNER

    Barbie

    The remains

    Teacher

    Past Lives

    Adapted script

    All of us strangers

    American Fiction – WINNER

    oppenheimer

    poor things

    The area of ​​interest

    Animated film

    Chicken Run Sequel Dawn Of The Nugget Nominated for Animated Feature

    The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

    Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

    Elementary

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    British short film

    slap fest

    Gorka

    Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER

    A precious day

    Yellow

    Cinematography

    Moonflower Killers

    Teacher

    Oppenheimer – WINNER

    poor things

    The son of interest

    Documentary film

    20 days in Mariupol – WINNER

    american symphony

    Beyond utopia

    Frame: A Michael J. Fox film

    Zam!

    Makeup and hair

    Killers Of The Flower Moon earned many nominations. In the photo: Lily Gladstone and Leonardo di Caprio.

    Moonflower Killers

    Teacher

    Napoleon

    oppenheimer

    Poor things – WINNER

    Product design

    Barbie

    Moonflower Killers

    oppenheimer

    Poor things – WINNER

    The area of ​​interest

    Special visual effects

    Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo (both pictured), is nominated for special visual effects

    The creator

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

    Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

    Napoleon

    Poor things – WINNER

    Main actor

    Barry Keoghan is nominated for lead actor for his performance in Saltburn

    Bradley Cooper, Teacher

    Colmán Domingo, Rustin

    Paul Giamatti, The Remains

    Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

    Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER

    Teo Yoo, Past Lives

    Principal actress

    Margot Robbie was nominated for lead actress

    Fantasy Barrino, The Color Purple

    Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

    Carey Mulligan, Teacher

    Vivian Oparah, Centeno Lane

    Margot Robbie, Barbie

    Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

    best british film

    All of us strangers

    how to have sex

    Napoleon

    The old oak

    poor things

    rye lane

    salty burn

    Bully

    Wonka

    The Zone of Interest – WINNER

    Movie not in English

    20 days in Mariupol

    Anatomy of a fall

    Past Lives

    snow society

    The Zone of Interest – WINNER

    Featured debut

    How To Have Sex won the award for Best Debut

    Blue Life Bag

    Bobi Wine: the people’s president

    Mother Earth – WINNER

    how to have sex

    Is there anyone out there?

    Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

    Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, Alex Fry

    Christopher Sharp

    Savanah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan – WINNER

    Molly Manning-Walker

    Ella Glendining

    British animated short film

    Crab Day – WINNER

    Visible repair

    Wild Summon

    Foundry

    The Holdovers had a good performance, including the casting nomination.

    All of us strangers

    Anatomy of a fall

    The remains – WINNER

    how to have sex

    Moonflower Killers

    Costume Design

    Barbie

    Moonflower Killers

    Napoleon

    oppenheimer

    Poor things – WINNER

    Edition

    Anatomy of a fall

    Moonflower Killers

    Oppenheimer – WINNER

    poor things

    The area of ​​interest

    Original score

    Moonflower Killers

    Oppenheimer – WINNER

    poor things

    salty burn

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    Sound

    The Zone of Interest is ready for Sound with Oppenheimer, Maestro and others

    ferrari

    Teacher

    Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

    oppenheimer

    The Zone of Interest – WINNER

    EE rising star

    Phoebe Dynevor

    Ayo Edebiri

    Jacob Elordi

    Mia McKenna-Bruce – WINNER

    Sofia Wilde

