BAFTAs 2024: Mia McKenna-Bruce parties the night away after Rising Star Award win as she heads to Vogue bash in a little black dress

She was honored with the BAFTA Rising Star award during Sunday’s glitzy ceremony after a public vote.

And Mia McKenna-Bruce made sure to celebrate her win in style as she headed to Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s British Fashion and Film Party at Annabel’s.

The 26-year-old star of coming-of-age film How To Have Sex looked in high spirits as she headed to the party in a little black dress that showed off her incredible legs.

The halter-neck garment was adorned with sparkly embellishments and also offered a look at her toned arms.

Mia contributed to the look with a pair of diamond earrings and gave her petite figure a boost with a pair of peeptoe heels.

Mia’s win at the BAFTA that same night was the result of a public vote.

She appeared emotional on stage as she thanked her family and her “beautiful baby.”

Mia who hopes her little sisters, who don’t think “I’m cool,” will change their minds after her victory.

British cinema’s biggest night returned with actor David Tennant as host and a host of guest presenters on hand to present awards throughout the night.

Prince William attended the ceremony in London alone as his wife Kate Middleton continues to recover from abdominal surgery last month.

Oppenheimer won Best Film and swept the main categories at the EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall.

The epic biographical thriller led the awards with seven wins, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. It had the most nominations with 13.

Oppenheimer swept the big name categories, but was closely followed by the surreal black comedy Poor Things.

The film won five awards, including Emma Stone, who received the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Bella Baxter.

Meanwhile, Da’Vine Joy Randolph was crowned victorious in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Holdovers as she continues her march to Oscar glory.

Next, The Zone Of Interest, from director Jonathan Glazer and producer James Wilson, won the BAFTA for Best British Film.

The night began with French legal drama Anatomy of a Fall winning the original screenplay award after its premiere at Cannes in May.

Poor Things won the BAFTA for special visual effects.

Next, the drama film Earth Mama received the BAFTA Award for Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, presented by David Beckham.

The Zone of Interest won the BAFTA for a film not in the English language.

The BAFTA for Casting was awarded to Susan Shopmaker for The Holdovers, set in a private school, while the editing award went to Jennifer Lame for the Second World War biopic Oppenheimer.

The comedy-drama American Fiction won Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Boy And The Heron won the Bafta for Best Animated Film.

The BAFTA Documentary went to 20 Days in Mariupol, which highlights the work of Associated Press journalists in the besieged Ukrainian city during the Russian invasion.

The BAFTA for Production Design went to Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek for the surreal comedy Poor Things, about a woman who is reanimated and starts a new life.

It was previously announced that the BAFTA for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema would go to programmer and archivist June Givanni, founder of the Pan African Film Archive, who collected the award during the ceremony from Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh.

Samantha Morton received a BAFTA grant from producer David Heyman, with whom she worked on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and Florence Pugh were among the star-studded arrivals earlier in the evening on the glitzy red carpet.