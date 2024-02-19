Cautions night in southern Lebanon’s western, central sectors

NNA – Southern Lebanonrsquo;s Western and Central sectors experienced a night of caution and tension, interrupted by illuminating bombs and the menacing presence of the Israeli enemyrsquo;s reconnaissance aircraft, nearing the outskirts of the city of Tyre.nbsp;

At dawn, Israeli forces combed the area adjacent to the southern Lebanese town ofnbsp; Ramieh with heavy machine gunfire.nbsp;

It is worth mentioning that residents of the bordering villages near the Blue Line endure multiple sufferings as the enemy continues to deliberately target civilians and infrastructure.

