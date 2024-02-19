Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Cautions night in southern Lebanon’s western, central sectors

    By

    Feb 19, 2024 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Southern Lebanonrsquo;s Western and Central sectors experienced a night of caution and tension, interrupted by illuminating bombs and the menacing presence of the Israeli enemyrsquo;s reconnaissance aircraft, nearing the outskirts of the city of Tyre.nbsp;

    At dawn, Israeli forces combed the area adjacent to the southern Lebanese town ofnbsp; Ramieh with heavy machine gunfire.nbsp;

    It is worth mentioning that residents of the bordering villages near the Blue Line endure multiple sufferings as the enemy continues to deliberately target civilians and infrastructure.

    nbsp;

    =======R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Navalny’s widow accuses Putin of killing her husband as relatives are again denied access to body

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Maya Jama’s boyfriend Stormzy to enter Love Island: All Stars villa during show’s live final as he jets to South Africa to support the presenter

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Man City have been OVERTAKEN as favourites to win the Premier League, stats boffins reveal, as Man United’s percentage chance of a Champions League place increase while Spurs are on the slide

    Feb 19, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Navalny’s widow accuses Putin of killing her husband as relatives are again denied access to body

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Maya Jama’s boyfriend Stormzy to enter Love Island: All Stars villa during show’s live final as he jets to South Africa to support the presenter

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Man City have been OVERTAKEN as favourites to win the Premier League, stats boffins reveal, as Man United’s percentage chance of a Champions League place increase while Spurs are on the slide

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Boeing isn’t bringing any passenger jets to the Singapore Airshow as China’s first airliner makes its international debut

    Feb 19, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy