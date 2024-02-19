Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

    Ben Foden's wife Jackie gives birth to their second child together and reveals their newborn daughter's unique name

    

    By Ellie Phillips for Mailonline

    Published: 03:58 EST, February 19, 2024 | Updated: 04:13 EST, February 19, 2024

    Ben Foden’s wife Jackie has given birth to their second child.

    The former rugby player, 38, and the American socialite, 39, revealed their happy news on Monday, sharing that they named their newborn daughter Olympia, nicknamed Pia.

    The baby girl was born two weeks early, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces, on January 9 via cesarean section, after Jackie experienced health complications and three tragic miscarriages.

    Ben is also father to Aoife, 11, and Tadgh, eight, whom he has with his ex-wife, The Saturdays singer Una Healy, 42.

    Ben Foden’s wife Jackie gave birth to their second child and shared that they named their newborn daughter Olympia, nicknamed Pia.

    Announcing the new route OK! magazine, Ben said: ‘Olympia, or, as we call her, Pia, is her mother’s double. I’m incredibly lucky.’

    Jackie explained that she ended up having a planned C-section with Olympia, because she was diagnosed with cholestasis during the pregnancy.

    She said: “I could barely move towards the end so I was happy to have her out.” She limped because she had tendinitis in her hip. “Plus, it was really itchy, especially at night, so I couldn’t sleep.”

    “I tried to wait as long as possible, but the doctors told me that January 9 was the furthest I could go. Looking back, I’m glad I didn’t wait any longer. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces; if we had let her to come to term, they said she would have weighed more than 10 pounds!’

    Tragically, Jackie also told the publication how she and Ben struggled to have Olympia, revealing: “We also had three miscarriages before Olympia. We started trying to get pregnant around August 2022, then tried again in November, then in March 2023 and then in April 2023 with Olympia.

