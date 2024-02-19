Oil prices dip amid rising producer prices, weak demand outlook

NNA – As global markets continue to grapple with multiple economic and geopolitical events, oil prices experienced a downward trajectory on Monday. The decline in oil prices comes as investor attention shifts back to the demand outlook, fueled by reports of higher producer prices in the US, the worldrsquo;s largest oil consumer.

By 08:16 GMT, Brent crude futures recorded $82.86 per barrel, a 0.73 percent dip. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude recorded $78.84 per barrel, a 0.44 percent decrease.

Analysts attribute the drop in oil prices to concerns over inflation and the potential impact of higher interest rates on fuel consumption growth. They pointed to a significant jump in the U.S. producer price index, which surpassed expectations in January. The surge in producer prices, particularly in service sectors, has intensified worries about inflationary pressures.

Moreover, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday signaled that the U.S. is yet to see a cut in interest rates.nbsp;Higher rates keep the cost of buying oil up which contributes to a bearish market trend.

Amidst these economic concerns, geopolitical tensions also weigh heavily on oil prices. Over the weekend, the Middle East witnessed continued turmoil.

Looking ahead, uncertainties persist regarding oil demand, particularly concerning the return of demand from China following the Lunar New Year holiday. Additionally, thenbsp;International Energy Agencylsquo;s warning of slowing demand growth in 2024 has added to market apprehensions, with the agency forecasting a surplus in the market during the year.–agenciesnbsp;

