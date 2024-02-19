World Court to hear arguments on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

NNA – The United Nations#39; top court on Monday opens a week of hearings on the legal consequences of Israel#39;s occupation of Palestinian territories, with more than 50 states due to address the judges.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki will speak first in the legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

In 2022, the U.N. General Assembly asked the court for an advisory, or non-binding, opinion on the occupation.

The hearings will be held until Feb. 26, after that the judges are expected to take several months to deliberate before issuing an advisory opinion.

While Israel has ignored such opinions in the past, it could increase political pressure over itsnbsp;ongoing war in Gaza, which hasnbsp;killed about 29,000 Palestinians,nbsp;according to Gaza health officials, since Oct.7.

Among countries scheduled to participate in the hearings are the United States – Israel#39;s strongest supporter, China, Russia, South Africa and Egypt. Israel will not, although it has sent written observations.–Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.