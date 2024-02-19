Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Day 136 of Genocide: Dozens of civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

    By

    Feb 19, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed and others injured on Monday during the ongoing Israeli occupation targeting of the Gaza Strip for the 136th day in a row.

    The occupation warplanes bombed at least three homes in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, killing and injuringnbsp;a number of citizens, in conjunction with artillery shelling of the same neighborhood.

    In Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of the city, warplanes bombed at least two houses, wounding at least six citizens who were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital.

    In the middle of the Gaza Strip, occupation aircraft and artillery bombed six homes, two of which were in Deir al-Balah, one in Nuseirat, another in al-Zawaida, a house in al-Bureij and another in al-Maghazi, killing ten citizens and wounding dozens.

    In the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation forces continue military operations inside Nasser Medical Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, amidst shooting at everything that moves, medical staff and patients, as there are more than 120 people in the complex. So far, eight patients have been killed as a result of the power outage and the stopping of ventilators.

    The occupation artillery also bombed the vicinity of Al Amal Hospital, while the occupation vehicles also broke into the vicinity of the Algeria Specialized Hospital in Abasan, east of Khan Yunis.

    In Rafah, Khirbet Al-Adas and two houses in the Al-Shaboura neighborhood in the center of the city were bombed, coinciding with the UIsraeli navy firing of shells near the tents of displaced people in the western area of the city, wounding a number of citizens.

    In an infinite toll, the number of slain Palestiniansnbsp;rose to 28,985, the majority of whom were women and children, while 68,883 others were wounded, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2023.–WAFA

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Navalny’s widow accuses Putin of killing her husband as relatives are again denied access to body

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Maya Jama’s boyfriend Stormzy to enter Love Island: All Stars villa during show’s live final as he jets to South Africa to support the presenter

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Man City have been OVERTAKEN as favourites to win the Premier League, stats boffins reveal, as Man United’s percentage chance of a Champions League place increase while Spurs are on the slide

    Feb 19, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Navalny’s widow accuses Putin of killing her husband as relatives are again denied access to body

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Maya Jama’s boyfriend Stormzy to enter Love Island: All Stars villa during show’s live final as he jets to South Africa to support the presenter

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Man City have been OVERTAKEN as favourites to win the Premier League, stats boffins reveal, as Man United’s percentage chance of a Champions League place increase while Spurs are on the slide

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Boeing isn’t bringing any passenger jets to the Singapore Airshow as China’s first airliner makes its international debut

    Feb 19, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy