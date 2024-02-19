Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

    News

    How the Far Right Uses Mystical Racism to Demonize Migrants

    By

    Feb 19, 2024 , , , ,
    How the Far Right Uses Mystical Racism to Demonize Migrants

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    It’s not uncommon to hear the deeply political say they’re in a fight for America’s soul.

    But when members of the radical right say they’re fighting for America’s soul, they often mean they’re fighting for white America’s soul, fighting to prevent the “poisoning [of] the blood of our country” that Donald Trump warned migrants are engaged in. And many believe it is, quite literally, a spiritual battle.

    From Black Lives Matter to corn (yes, even the plant kingdom isn’t safe), fringe right-wingers believe America is under attack by demonic forces—and those demonic forces are almost invariably tied to non-white communities.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Navalny’s widow accuses Putin of killing her husband as relatives are again denied access to body

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Maya Jama’s boyfriend Stormzy to enter Love Island: All Stars villa during show’s live final as he jets to South Africa to support the presenter

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Man City have been OVERTAKEN as favourites to win the Premier League, stats boffins reveal, as Man United’s percentage chance of a Champions League place increase while Spurs are on the slide

    Feb 19, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Navalny’s widow accuses Putin of killing her husband as relatives are again denied access to body

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Maya Jama’s boyfriend Stormzy to enter Love Island: All Stars villa during show’s live final as he jets to South Africa to support the presenter

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Man City have been OVERTAKEN as favourites to win the Premier League, stats boffins reveal, as Man United’s percentage chance of a Champions League place increase while Spurs are on the slide

    Feb 19, 2024
    News

    Boeing isn’t bringing any passenger jets to the Singapore Airshow as China’s first airliner makes its international debut

    Feb 19, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy