How the Far Right Uses Mystical Racism to Demonize Migrants

It’s not uncommon to hear the deeply political say they’re in a fight for America’s soul.

But when members of the radical right say they’re fighting for America’s soul, they often mean they’re fighting for white America’s soul, fighting to prevent the “poisoning [of] the blood of our country” that Donald Trump warned migrants are engaged in. And many believe it is, quite literally, a spiritual battle.

From Black Lives Matter to corn (yes, even the plant kingdom isn’t safe), fringe right-wingers believe America is under attack by demonic forces—and those demonic forces are almost invariably tied to non-white communities.

