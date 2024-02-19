Dani Dyer reveals how she REALLY feels about vulgar West Ham chant about her Jarrod Bowen romance and how dad Danny reacted to her dating the footballer in new podcast Straight To The Comments!

Dani Dyer has revealed how she really feels about West Ham’s vulgar chant inspired by her relationship with the club’s right winger Jarrod Bowen.

Whenever her boyfriend is on the field, fans can’t help but sing along to Gala’s ’90s dance classic Freed from Desire, but with the rude lyrics: “Bowen’s on fire and he’s fucking Dani Dyer.”

Now Dani has revealed how she really feels about singing during an appearance on a new comedy podcast. Straight to the comments!

The Love Island star, 27, is the first guest on the new podcast, which covers the hilarity and absurdity of the MailOnline comments section with the celebrities in question.

Speaking to hosts Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, Dani was asked about the chant and recalled the awkward moment fans spotted her at the stadium.

Dani found love with Jarrod in 2021 and revealed how the footballer gets along with her famous father Danny Dyer

She reflected, “I went to an away game not long ago, and I usually don’t like going to those games because there are die-hard fans who are crazy.”

“I really needed a drink so I thought, to be honest, I’d rather have died of dehydration, that was the best option.”

‘I came out and everyone was looking at me and everyone was singing the song, I was literally in the middle of the crowd. It’s fine, it’s so fine that it doesn’t really bother me.’

Dani found love with Jarrod in 2021 and the couple share eight-month-old twins Summer and Star.

She is also mother to her son Santiago, from her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and convicted fraudster Sammy Kimmence, who served a one-year sentence for defrauding vulnerable pensioners out of £34,000.

During her podcast chat, Dani was asked about how she integrated the footballer into her famous family, recalling Jarrod’s first meeting with his father Danny Dyer.

She revealed: ‘It was good! Anyway, she knew Jarrod because Jarrod plays for a team she supports. So my dad supports West Ham.

When asked if it would have been a problem if Jarrod played for West Ham’s rivals Millwall, Dani insisted: ‘No! I don’t know, he wouldn’t care.

“Listen, people always say, ‘Oh, I bet your dad loves it because you’re dating someone from West Ham,’ but he could be a complete prick, you know what I mean?”

And it’s not, so I think that was just a plus. “The West Ham thing was an advantage.”

While Dani can count on her father’s support in her partner, she revealed she didn’t have his blessing when it came to her famous stint on Love Island.

Describing his reaction when she told him she was going on the ITV dating show, he admitted: “horrendous, he didn’t actually talk to me.”

“There were rumors that he was going to do it and I didn’t really know if he was, and then he told me and I originally said ‘no dad, I’m not going to go through with it,’ and then he was like, completely lying to me.

“Then a week before I was going, I told him I was going.”

She revealed that he still hadn’t calmed down when she jetted off to the villa, recalling: “He just put the suitcases in the car and said, ‘Yeah, okay, see you in a bit.’

However, Danny soon became convinced andI whined like a baby watching the show every night.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the mother of three revealed that Oscar nominee Keira Knightley used to babysit her when she was a child.

Dani explained: ‘It wasn’t for that long; The couple she was with at the time was in one of my dad’s movies. Obviously I was quite young and she was just looking out for me.

Dani was asked about her childhood and revealed that she used to have a very famous nanny, none other than Keira Knightley, although Dani didn’t know who she was at the time.

Dani continued: “I think I had done Bend It Like Beckham, because I remember looking at it and thinking, ‘I know who you are.’

“Then when we got home from the set, my mom was like, ‘That’s Kiera Knightley!’ and I was like ‘oh my God.’

When asked what Keira was like as a nanny, Dani revealed: ‘She was lovely; She was years and years ago, but she was lovely!’

During the talk, Dani also talked about how it feels to know how and where she was conceived, because her father revealed it in the press, as well as why she wouldn’t do more reality shows.

And listeners will find out all about it if they tune in straight to the comments!

