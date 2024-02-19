Taylor Swift’s Australian Eras tour: AFL star Mason Cox offers reward as he desperately searches for fans whose experience he ‘ruined’

<!–

AFL star Mason Cox has asked his fans to help him find Taylor Swift fans whose concert experience he may have ruined.

The Collingwood midfielder, 32, revealed his massive 2.11m tall frame had blocked the view of the pop megastar’s Eras tour show in Melbourne.

‘HELP IS NEEDED!!!! I want to find the people who sat directly behind me. [at the concert] to give them tickets to an AFL game. If you know them, let me know,” Cox wrote on Instagram.

He shared a photo from the show in which he clearly obstructed the fans sitting behind him.

‘That poor bald man behind you is plotting your demise! “I’m really upset and I’m probably a Richmond supporter,” one fan joked.

“I’d hate to be in line behind you, big fella,” someone else joked.

‘I saw you from above. That’s how easy it is to find you.

‘Hi Mason, I was behind you (second row, behind the blonde girls), I sent you a message!’ commented one fan.

It comes after Swift sent Victorian fans into a frenzy by declaring: ‘Melbourne, you are the love of my life.’

The pop superstar made the comment during her third sold-out concert as part of her Eras Tour at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday night.

Swift, 34, told the crowd: ‘Some stadium girl math for you… 96,000 people the first night, 96,000 people the second night. 96,000 people tonight.

“Those are the biggest shows I’ve ever played on tour and you did it three times,” he added.

‘The math is that there are 288,000 people in three nights, Melbourne. You’re the love of my life.’

Melbourne returned the love by giving Swift a one-minute ovation.

“That’s unforgettable for me, I’ll never forget it,” Swift said excitedly.