Maya Jama’s boyfriend Stormzy to enter Love Island: All Stars villa during show’s live final as he jets to South Africa to support the presenter

Maya Jama’s boyfriend Stormzy will enter the Love Island: All Stars villa ahead of Monday night’s grand final, MailOnline can reveal.

The rapper, 30, flew to South Africa to support Maya, 29, as she hosts the series finale on ITV2 and crowns one of the remaining couples the first All Stars champion.

It will be Stormzy’s second appearance on the show after he surprised Olivia Attwood in 2017 by saying there were “no hard feelings between them” following one of her viral tweets where she claimed her ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes was “too good” for her.

But tonight, the former Glastonbury headliner will be in the audience to cheer Maya on and enjoy the celebration as the islanders come together for the last time.

A TV source told MailOnline: ‘Stormzy has flown to South Africa to be at Maya’s side during the Love Island: All Stars final.

Maya Jama’s boyfriend Stormzy will enter the Love Island: All Stars villa ahead of Monday night’s grand final, MailOnline can reveal.

The rapper has flown to South Africa to support Maya as she hosts the series finale on ITV2 and crowns one of the remaining couples the first All Stars champion.

The Love Island presenter confirmed Stormzy had joined her in South Africa on Monday morning and shared a glimpse of the Brit Award winner on her Instagram Story.

“It’s no secret that he’s a big fan of the show and knows how much it will mean to Maya, as well as the cast and crew, to show his face.

‘Maya and Stormzy don’t often get together at work, but when they can, it’s something they love to do.

“His presence in the audience during the live final is a first-time spectacle and will definitely add to the excitement of the night.”

The Love Island presenter confirmed Stormzy had joined her in South Africa on Monday morning and shared a glimpse of the Brit Award winner on her Instagram Story.

They were together in one of the show’s carts that Maya uses to transport herself to the set.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare are favorites to win the competition and be in with a chance of taking home £50,000.

Their relationship has been tested in recent days after former Islander Olivia Attwood’s husband Bradley Dack revealed to the villa that the public are hoping to see Molly reconnect with her ex-boyfriend Callum Jones.

Molly and Tom only received one vote during Sunday night’s dump, where the ousted contestants returned to the villa to decide who they wanted to oust before the final.

Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted lost their place in the competition during Sunday night’s show

Maya comforted the couple after their shock departure and was keen to discuss the highs and lows of her Love Island: All Stars experience with model Arabella.

The show’s final twist featured the jilted islanders returning to the villa to oust the couple they believed should not make it to the final.

Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted lost their place in the competition and were joined by Maya, who comforted them in the midst of their shock, during their exit interview.

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk narrowly escaped after receiving five votes to Arabella and Adam’s six.

The couple have received backlash in the villa from their co-stars who don’t believe their relationship will work outside the show.

Maya started dating Stormzy in 2015 and they were together for four years before going their separate ways.

Shortly after Stormzy became the youngest act to headline Glastonbury, they split amid speculation he had been unfaithful.

He admitted to making “mistakes” and said losing the host was “the biggest regret a man can regret” during an interview with Louis Theroux.

In the 2019 song Lessons, Stormzy rapped: “I made the earth and then I thought you’d take it out… but that’s a cowardly move, I guess you got me… you taught me love, oh what I give away, yo” . I know it was hard… too hard to forgive.

During the period when Stormzy and Maya were not together, she became engaged to NBA star Ben Simmons after a whirlwind romance.

However, they later called off their engagement and Maya was single again.

After months of fan theories, Stormzy and Maya confirmed they had rekindled in the summer of last year, on holiday in Greece, before going public as a couple at the British Fashion Awards in December.