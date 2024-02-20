Wednesday, February 21, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

9:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; The National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning Parliamentary Committee, chaired by MP Farid Al-Bustani, convenes to continue discussing the proposal to amend Article 301 of the Obligations and Contracts Law issued on 9/3/1932.

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; The Environment Committee, chaired by MP Ghayath Yezbek, convenes to examine the proposal to amend certain provisions of Law No. 444 issued on 29/7/2000, the Environmental Protection Law, presented by MP Ahmad Al-Kheir. Also, they will discuss the proposal aimed at protecting submerged cultural heritage presented by MP Ahmad Al-Kheir.

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; The Parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee, chaired by Dr. Fadi Alama, meets with the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon, Dr. Dorotheacute;e Klaus, at the Parliament, to discuss the suspension of UNRWA funding and its impact on Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

10:30 amnbsp;nbsp; The Human Rights Committee, chaired by MP Michel Moussa, meets to continue the discussion on prison-related issues.

2:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Arabic Language Speech Competition, hosted by Professor Wael Nabil Abdel Salam, President of the Arab University of Beirut, at the Jamal Abdel Nasser Hall, Beirut Campus.

5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Dialogue meeting with academician Dr. Nader Siraj (author of the book: Beirut: Identity and Modernity Debate), organized by the Association of Graduates of the Islamic Charitable Institutions in Beirut, discussing the advancement of sciences, industries, and arts in Beirut, at the association headquarters, Sanayeh, Alamuddin Street, Park Tower Building.

5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; Seminar and book signing event for quot;The Promise of Salvationquot; by Dr. Michel Kaadi, under the patronage and attendance of the Minister of Caretaker Culture Minister, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Murtada, organized by quot;The Pioneers Committee – Lebanonquot;. The event includes a speech by Minister Al-Murtada and a book signing session for Dr. Malham Al-Bustani titled: quot;From Numerical Democracy to Efficiency Democracyquot;, at the UNESCO Palace – Beirut.

