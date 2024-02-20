Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    Germany Summons Russian Ambassador Over Navalny Death: Foreign Ministry

    NNA – Germany on Monday summoned the Russian ambassador over the death of opposition figure Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison last week, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

    quot;The politically motivated proceedings against Alexei Navalny and against numerous other critics of the Russian government, and the inhumane prison conditions, show how brutally the Russian judiciary is cracking down on dissenters and the means President (Vladimir) Putin is using to suppress freedom of expression in Russia,quot; the spokeswoman said.–AFP

