Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh bound for Geneva to partake in 86th session of Inland Transport Committee

    By

    Feb 19, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Monday departed for Switzerland in response to an invitation from the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Europe.nbsp;

    Hamieh will participate in the 86th session of the Inland Transport Committee of the Economic Commission for Europe, scheduled to take place in Geneva.nbsp;

    Hersquo;s also scheduled to engage in the strategic working session on inland transport designated for government representatives, in addition to holding sideline meetings with several ministers participating in this session.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    2GB host Ben Fordham calls out property investor who accused Gen Z of being ‘entitled’ and ‘lazy’

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Introducing Malia Ann! Obama’s film director daughter is using her middle name at Sundance in a bid to shake off nepo baby stigma

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Fox News Now ‘Loves’ Charles Barkley—After Telling Him to ‘Go to Hell’

    Feb 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    2GB host Ben Fordham calls out property investor who accused Gen Z of being ‘entitled’ and ‘lazy’

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Introducing Malia Ann! Obama’s film director daughter is using her middle name at Sundance in a bid to shake off nepo baby stigma

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Fox News Now ‘Loves’ Charles Barkley—After Telling Him to ‘Go to Hell’

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    American admits rape, murder of US tourists at German castle

    Feb 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy