Hamieh bound for Geneva to partake in 86th session of Inland Transport Committee

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Monday departed for Switzerland in response to an invitation from the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Europe.nbsp;

Hamieh will participate in the 86th session of the Inland Transport Committee of the Economic Commission for Europe, scheduled to take place in Geneva.nbsp;

Hersquo;s also scheduled to engage in the strategic working session on inland transport designated for government representatives, in addition to holding sideline meetings with several ministers participating in this session.nbsp;

