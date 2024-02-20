Joshua Kimmich ‘was HELD BACK by his Bayern Munich team-mates from a tunnel spat with Thomas Tuchel’s assistant’ after their third defeat in eight days

Bayern Munich lost on Sunday night for the third time in eight days

Bayern Munich players were reportedly forced to restrain Joshua Kimmich from a tunnel dispute with Thomas Tuchel’s assistant after the team suffered their third defeat in eight days on Sunday.

After losing to Bayer Leverkusen in a top-of-the-table clash last Saturday and then being beaten by Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 four days later, Bayern traveled to VfL Bochum knowing they couldn’t afford it. another slip.

However, they suffered a 3-2 defeat and Dayot Upamecano was sent off for the second game in a row on a disastrous night for Tuchel’s men, and things got heated after the final whistle.

According imageBayern midfielder Kimmich, who had been substituted shortly after the hour mark, argued with Tuchel’s assistant coach Zsolt Löw on the way back to the locker room.

The intense exchange appeared to be over, but Low yelled something at Kimmich as he walked up the tunnel stairs, sparking another confrontation.

Joshua Kimmich reportedly fell out with Thomas Tuchel’s assistant on Sunday

The incident between Kimmich and Zsolt Löw (pictured) occurred after Bayern Munich lost for the third time in eight days.

Bayern Munich players had to intervene to ensure the confrontation did not get worse.

At that moment, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer and several other teammates intervened to prevent the situation from getting any worse.

Following the incident, Tuchel refused to reveal the exact details of what happened, but insisted that things had not gotten out of control between the pair.

‘I know what was happening. This is not for the public,” she told reporters.

“We’re in a football locker room. This is pretty normal if it stays within limits. And it stayed within limits.”

Tuchel’s mandatory post-match press conference was cancelled, sparking speculation that his job could be at risk after another disappointing result left his team eight points behind Leverkusen in the Bundesliga standings.

But Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has vowed to stick with Tuchel for now, having gone down to the dressing room to listen to the former Chelsea manager’s team talk after Sunday’s defeat.

Tuchel has now lost 11 of his 44 games in charge, more defeats than his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann suffered in 84 games.

Thomas Tuchel is under huge pressure after Bayern’s recent run, but the club will support him for now

Kimmich’s furious row with Low came after Tuchel admitted that star striker Harry Kane is also unhappy with the service he has been receiving in recent matches.

Kane got back on the scoresheet on Sunday with a late tap-in, but he also missed big opportunities in both halves.

Tuchel pointed to those opportunities and others that his team failed to capitalize on as the reason for their latest defeat, claiming his team had simply been unlucky in Bochum.

But time seems to be running out to turn things around, and Bayern will be in action next Saturday when they host fifth-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday.