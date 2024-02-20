Emily Atack shows off her blossoming baby bump as she poses nude in the bath after gracing the red carpet at the star-studded BAFTAs

The best movie

Anatomy of a fall

The remains

Moonflower Killers

Oppenheimer – WINNER

poor things

best director

Oppenheimer’s is ready to sweep the board. One of his many nominations is Christopher Nolan’s for Best Director.

Andrew Haigh, All of us a stranger

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Remains

Bradley Cooper, Teacher

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Secondary actor

Robert De Niro, Moonflower Killers

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of us strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Remnants

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Area of ​​Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Original screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall has received many nominations, including for original screenplay.

Anatomy of a fall – WINNER

Barbie

The remains

Teacher

Past Lives

Adapted script

All of us strangers

American Fiction – WINNER

oppenheimer

poor things

The area of ​​interest

Animated film

Chicken Run Sequel Dawn Of The Nugget Nominated for Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elementary

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

British short film

slap fest

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER

A precious day

Yellow

Cinematography

Moonflower Killers

Teacher

Oppenheimer – WINNER

poor things

The son of interest

Documentary film

20 days in Mariupol – WINNER

american symphony

Beyond utopia

Frame: A Michael J. Fox film

Zam!

Makeup and hair

Killers Of The Flower Moon earned many nominations. In the photo: Lily Gladstone and Leonardo di Caprio.

Moonflower Killers

Teacher

Napoleon

oppenheimer

Poor things – WINNER

Product design

Barbie

Moonflower Killers

oppenheimer

Poor things – WINNER

The area of ​​interest

Special visual effects

Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo (both pictured), is nominated for special visual effects

The creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor things – WINNER