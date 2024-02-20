Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    Emily Atack shows off her blossoming baby bump as she poses nude in the bath after gracing the red carpet at the star-studded BAFTAs

    Emily Atack shows off her blossoming baby bump as she poses nude in the bath after gracing the red carpet at the star-studded BAFTAs

    The best movie

    Anatomy of a fall

    The remains

    Moonflower Killers

    Oppenheimer – WINNER

    poor things

    best director

    Oppenheimer’s is ready to sweep the board. One of his many nominations is Christopher Nolan’s for Best Director.

    Andrew Haigh, All of us a stranger

    Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

    Alexander Payne, The Remains

    Bradley Cooper, Teacher

    Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER

    Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

    Secondary actor

    Robert De Niro, Moonflower Killers

    Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER

    Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

    Ryan Gosling, Barbie

    Paul Mescal, All of us strangers

    Dominic Sessa, The Remnants

    Supporting Actress

    Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

    Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

    Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

    Sandra Hüller, The Area of ​​Interest

    Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

    Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

    Original screenplay

    Anatomy Of A Fall has received many nominations, including for original screenplay.

    Anatomy of a fall – WINNER

    Barbie

    The remains

    Teacher

    Past Lives

    Adapted script

    All of us strangers

    American Fiction – WINNER

    oppenheimer

    poor things

    The area of ​​interest

    Animated film

    Chicken Run Sequel Dawn Of The Nugget Nominated for Animated Feature

    The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

    Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

    Elementary

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    British short film

    slap fest

    Gorka

    Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER

    A precious day

    Yellow

    Cinematography

    Moonflower Killers

    Teacher

    Oppenheimer – WINNER

    poor things

    The son of interest

    Documentary film

    20 days in Mariupol – WINNER

    american symphony

    Beyond utopia

    Frame: A Michael J. Fox film

    Zam!

    Makeup and hair

    Killers Of The Flower Moon earned many nominations. In the photo: Lily Gladstone and Leonardo di Caprio.

    Moonflower Killers

    Teacher

    Napoleon

    oppenheimer

    Poor things – WINNER

    Product design

    Barbie

    Moonflower Killers

    oppenheimer

    Poor things – WINNER

    The area of ​​interest

    Special visual effects

    Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo (both pictured), is nominated for special visual effects

    The creator

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

    Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

    Napoleon

    Poor things – WINNER

