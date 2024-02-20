Emily Atack shows off her blossoming baby bump as she poses nude in the bath after gracing the red carpet at the star-studded BAFTAs

The best movie
Anatomy of a fall
The remains
Moonflower Killers
Oppenheimer – WINNER
poor things
best director
Oppenheimer’s is ready to sweep the board. One of his many nominations is Christopher Nolan’s for Best Director.
Andrew Haigh, All of us a stranger
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Remains
Bradley Cooper, Teacher
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Secondary actor
Robert De Niro, Moonflower Killers
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of us strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Remnants
Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Area of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
Original screenplay
Anatomy Of A Fall has received many nominations, including for original screenplay.
Anatomy of a fall – WINNER
Barbie
The remains
Teacher
Past Lives
Adapted script
All of us strangers
American Fiction – WINNER
oppenheimer
poor things
The area of interest
Animated film
Chicken Run Sequel Dawn Of The Nugget Nominated for Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elementary
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
British short film
slap fest
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER
A precious day
Yellow
Cinematography
Moonflower Killers
Teacher
Oppenheimer – WINNER
poor things
The son of interest
Documentary film
20 days in Mariupol – WINNER
american symphony
Beyond utopia
Frame: A Michael J. Fox film
Zam!
Makeup and hair
Killers Of The Flower Moon earned many nominations. In the photo: Lily Gladstone and Leonardo di Caprio.
Moonflower Killers
Teacher
Napoleon
oppenheimer
Poor things – WINNER
Product design
Barbie
Moonflower Killers
oppenheimer
Poor things – WINNER
The area of interest
Special visual effects
Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo (both pictured), is nominated for special visual effects
The creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor things – WINNER