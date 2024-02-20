One day he could be worth BILLIONS as the heir to a very high-profile Australian’s fortune… but do you recognise who it is?

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He was born Australia’s richest baby: the heir to a massive $4.5 billion fortune.

But Jackson Lloyd Packer, son of billionaire businessman James, has no plans to kick back and relax.

Many believe Jackson will take over the Packer dynasty of newspapers, casinos and enormous wealth.

But for now, the humble teen says he just wants to “help.”

Jackson, who is only 14 years old, follows in her mother Erica’s footsteps and becomes a UNICEF ambassador.

Jackson Packer (pictured with his mother Erica) will one day take over the family dynasty. But now he just wants to help others less fortunate.

The teenager traveled to war-torn Moldova to help children living in refugee camps and has volunteered at early learning centers in one of Europe’s poorest countries.

“I definitely want to help… I’ve had a lot of things growing up and I’m very grateful for that,” Jackson said. A current issue.

“These kids have been stripped of nothing and it’s better if we can, you know, all share what we have and make life easier for these kids who are going through an incredibly difficult time.”

Jackson’s volunteer work is a far cry from her life and upbringing with her sisters Indigo and Emmanuelle in Los Angeles.

He admitted that traveling to Moldova significantly broadened his perspective.

“It’s definitely shown and expanded my reach because you see all these kids that have been displaced and had to flee,” Jackson said.

‘You see those camps and those kids and they’re still smiling. They are still playing. And it really shows how it’s not just the little things that count, but it shows how some things that we obsess over, that we really shouldn’t care about, aren’t that important.

“Even though we come from a privileged upbringing… I’ve been able to see so much more and a broader perspective.”

Jackson Packer (pictured with his parents and sisters) is like any other teenager.

Jackson Packer and his mother Erica traveled to Moldova to work with children living in refugee camps. Image: Nine

Erica Packer, Jackson’s mother, was the first to come up with the idea of ​​taking Jackson to Moldova and said it was important to her that her three children understand the responsibility that comes with wealth.

“Australia as a country is very privileged; our family in particular is very privileged,” Erica said.

‘It is very important to me that children grow up really understanding the responsibility they have.

Outside of his charity work, Jackson admitted he is like any other 14-year-old and spends his free time building Lego and puzzles.

Jackson lives in Los Angeles with his mother Erica Packer and his sisters Indigo and Emmanuelle.

13099763