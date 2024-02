NNA – The European Union on Monday officially launched a mission to help protect international shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen#39;s Houthis, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

ldquo;Europe will ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, working alongside our international partners,quot; the European Commission president wrote on X. mdash; AFPnbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;