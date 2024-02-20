I moved from Chicago to Philadelphia. Going from one major US city to another has been surprisingly tough.

I hadn’t realized just how different living in major cities in the US could be until I moved.

Julia Lowe

I moved to Philadelphia three months ago from Chicago, having never visited before.I was shocked to find how strict the alcohol laws are here, and that Trader Joe’s doesn’t sell wine.Getting around on foot is a breeze — I don’t rely on public transit as much as I did in Chicago.

After living in Chicago for a year, I thought that I’d learned everything there is to know about living in a big city — until I moved to Philadelphia.

I had never visited Pennsylvania’s biggest city before, and now that I’ve lived here for three months, I’ve learned it’s very different from my city back in the Midwest.

Here are some things that I’ve had to adjust to since my move.

The public transportation is great, but I don’t rely on it like I did in Chicago

Philadelphia’s public-transportation system is pretty extensive.

Julia Lowe

Philadelphia’s public-transportation system offers more options for getting around than the Chicago Transit Authority, but they’re not always better than just walking.

For example, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) also offers trolleys in addition to the train and bus system. Still, I find myself walking to errands and activities more often than I did in Chicago.

Sometimes walking is quicker. In my experience, the wait times for trains and buses in Philly are often longer than they were in Chicago, where I rarely waited more than a few minutes for a train.

Pennsylvania has bizarre liquor laws

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board runs a lot of the liquor stores in the state.

Julia Lowe

Pennsylvania famously has some of the oddest, strictest liquor laws in the US.

These restrictions have put a damper on my love for buying Trader Joe’s wine. That’s right — Trader Joe’s locations in Pennsylvania don’t sell any alcohol because of the state’s rules.

Other grocery stores in Philly that sell beer and wine still set strict limits on how many bottles you can purchase at a time, and liquor can pretty much only be purchased at stores run by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Also, don’t forget to check each restaurant you visit in Philly for a BYOB policy. The laws can make it difficult for a restaurant to get a liquor license, so many are “bring your own bottle” only.

It’s a great food city — but it’s also a reservation city

Spontaneous diners beware: If you’re getting dinner in Philly on a weekend night, you really need to have a reservation.

In my experience, the wait for a table at any decently popular restaurant here can sometimes be hours long on a Saturday night.

Although I used to have no trouble getting a table at a Chicago restaurant without a reservation, here in Philadelphia, I’ve gotten a lot of takeout because I was too hungry to wait for a seat.

School field trips bring huge groups of visitors.

There’s usually a line to see the Liberty Bell.

Julia Lowe

Philadelphia is filled with historic sites, and many are close together.

I live within walking distance of the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and several other museums and attractions related to Philadelphia’s American Revolution history.

Although it’s nice living so close to all these historic attractions, it means the sidewalks are sometimes overrun with groups of kids visiting on school field trips.

I definitely didn’t experience this in Chicago, where kids’ field trips were mostly to museums or spots that aren’t particularly close together.

As someone who’s not that into sports, Eagles fans can be a little intense

It’s true: If you’re walking on the street in Philadelphia and start shouting “E! A! G!” — a stranger or two will start shouting “L! E! S! EAGLES!” back at you.

Wearing green and saying “Go Birds” at every opportunity is not just for game days. It’s a lifestyle here.

Chicago is a sports city, too, but the Bears don’t draw anywhere close to the same passion as the Eagles.

Sometimes, the Philly fandom can be overwhelming, but leaning into it and becoming a bandwagon fan has made me feel more at home.

It’s pretty quiet for a big city

Philadelphia is a major city but I don’t think it’s a particularly loud one.

Julie Lowe

Philadelphia is what some call a big city with small-town charm.

It’s big, but it has a smaller urban center and a quieter nightlife scene than Chicago. It can feel pretty quiet sometimes.

Sometimes, I miss Chicago’s loud, bustling streets — but I’ve also grown to love Philadelphia’s narrow cobblestone streets and quaint, peaceful rowhouses.

Philadelphians might have a reputation for being gruff and gritty, but the brotherly love is real

I thought leaving the Midwest also meant leaving neighborly politeness behind, but the warmth I’ve experienced in Philly — even from strangers — has proven me wrong.

I often run into neighbors who will stop on the sidewalk to chat. I always meet kind, welcoming people at trivia nights, walking clubs, and meetups.

I’m still not used to living here, but I’m enjoying getting to know a new city

Moving to Philly was a big change, but I’m getting more comfortable here every day.

I’ve learned that even though there’s a lot about big-city living that’s the same everywhere, Philadelphia has a unique flavor — and I’m glad I get to experience it.

Read the original article on Business Insider