Pregnant Rhian Sugden cradles her blossoming baby bump in a sparkling silver gown alongside husband Oliver Mellor at Gaydio Pride Awards 2024

Pregnant Rhian Sugden looked ethereal in a sparkly dress alongside husband Oliver Mellor at the Hilton hotel at the Gaydio Pride Awards 2024 in Manchester on Friday.

The glamorous model, 37, cradled her burgeoning baby bump in the sleeveless silver dress.

The Celebrity Big Brother star added more glamor to her look with a gold jewelery set including bracelets and rings.

She carried a chic shoulder bag as she posed on the purple carpet, while her golden locks were styled in flawless waves.

Rhian looked bright and in good spirits as she flashed a smile ahead of the ceremony which recognizes and celebrates the efforts made to improve LGBTQ+ lives in the UK.

Former Coronation Street star Oliver, 43, looked stylish in an all-black look as he smiled snuggling up to his wife.

The couple, who first became romantically involved in 2013 and then married in 2018, are now expecting their first child together.

Joining Rhian on the dazzling purple carpet was a host of celebrity guests, including Strictly favorite Layton Williams, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Paul Burrell, Dr Ranj Singh and MAFS star Ella Morgan.

The elegant ceremony was hosted by Gaydio’s breakfast show hosts Paris & Dave and featured stunning performances from BRIT Award nominee Jazzy, Caity Baser, Talia Mar, Tia Kofi and Ginger Johnson.

14 awards were presented during the star-studded evening, including Best Entertainment Contribution to actor and Strictly star Layton Williams.

Brit Award winner Becky Hill was proud to be Music Artist of the Year at the event, and was praised for her mission to normalize queerness through her music.

The singer said: ‘Many thanks to Gaydio for this beautiful Music Artist of the Year award and for all the support over the years.

Since coming out as queer, I have tried to put queerness at the center of everything I do; Touring with some incredible drag acts while putting the trans and drag community at the forefront of my live shows.

Becky finished by saying, “Support like this really means a lot. Thank you so much for Artist of the Year!”

UK Black Pride co-founder Phyllis Akua Opoku-Gyimah (Lady Phyll) won the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Hastings won the Grassroots Pride of the Year award and Bristol Pride was named Pride Organization of the Year.

Liverpool’s Emily Waldron, founder of @Emz_Crafts_, was named LGBTQ+ Young Businesswoman of the Year.

The trans teen advocate donates all profits to Pride events in the area or to Truk United games where she plays soccer.

Award-winning activist, activist and drag queen Lucky Roy Singh won LGBTQ+ Influencer of the Year, while Alice-Louise Wallace won Volunteer of the Year for her work with Crawley LGBT+.

Venue or Event of the Year went to Manchester lesbian bar Vanilla, and Charity of the Year was awarded to Opening Doors, the UK’s largest charity for LGBTQ+ people aged 50 and over.

The LGBTQ+ Enterprise Award was presented to Pop’n’Olly, the UK’s leading LGBT+ educational resource, and LGBT+ Network NHS Blood and Transplant won the Pride Network of the Year award.

Meanwhile, the Transmanian Devils took home the LGBTQ+ Club or Sports Team of the Year for their work to promote inclusion in sport for LGBTQ+ athletes in Manchester and beyond.

The Hilton LGBTQ+ Champion award went to Richard Finn, General Manager of Hilton Cambridge City Centre.

This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh appears alongside another guest on the purple carpet.

Becky Hill, who was not present at the awards night, thanked the organization and said, “Since coming out as queer, I’ve tried to put queerness at the center of everything I do” (pictured last week at the Peacock Theatre).

Speaking about the awards night, Gaydio director Ian Wallace said: ‘Last night saw the 2024 Gaydio Pride Awards with Hilton, an evening dedicated to recognizing and showcasing the incredible achievements of the LGBTQ+ community across the country.

‘We were thrilled to celebrate all of the incredible nominees and winners who have made a huge impact on LGBTQ+ lives throughout this year and beyond! “We can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Gaydio is the UK’s LGBTQ+ station, home to the Gaydio Breakfast with Paris and Dave who aim to be the place to be for the UK’s LGBTQ+ community.