Berri broaches situation with Papal Ambassador, follows up on south Lebanon developments with UNTSO Head of Mission, meets UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, received on Monday at the second presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh the Papal Ambassador to Lebanon, Bishop Paolo Borgia, with whom he broached the general situation and political developments.

Speaker Berri later met in Ain El-Tineh with Head of Mission and Chief of Staff of the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), Major General Patrick Gauchat, with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of the head of the Truce Monitoring Team in Lebanon, Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Kearns.

Discussions touched on the political and field developments in light of Israelrsquo;s continued aggression against the southern Lebanese border villages with the occupied Palestine.

Berri also received at Ain El-Tineh the UN Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, Najat Rochdi, with whom he discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region.

