Mortada discusses general situation, bilateral cultural relations with Ambassador of Bangladesh, receives MP Yehya, Al Bustan Festival Vice President

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada, welcomed on Monday at his Sanayeh office, the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Lebanon, Javed Tanveer Khan.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on the general situation and the bilateral relations between the two countries at the various levels, especially cultural ones.

Caretaker Minister Mortada later received in his office the Vice President of the Al-Bustan Festival, Laura El-Khazen Lahoud, who briefed him on the preparations for holding the festival event, which is organized annually under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture.nbsp;

Lahoud extended to the Minister an invitation to attend the Festivalrsquo;s opening ceremony on the 21st of this month.

Mortada also met with MP Mohammed Yehya, over an array of public issues.nbsp;

