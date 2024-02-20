Amanda Holden reveals her parents are starring in Happy Valley star James Norton’s new Cornwall-based TV drama

Amanda Holden has revealed that her parents will star in Happy Valley star James Norton’s new Cornwall-based TV drama.

On Monday’s Heart Breakfast, James was a guest alongside his Bob Marley: One Love co-star Kingsley Ben-Adir to talk about their roles in the biopic.

But during the chat with hosts Amanda and Jamie Theakston, the Britain’s Got Talent judge, 53, revealed to James that her parents were supporting actors as a hobby.

While talking about their upcoming thriller Playing Nice, Amanda said: “Well, starring in that movie alongside you, you wouldn’t have known if it was my parents, because they support artists as a hobby.”

‘Wow, what scene?’ James asked, before Amanda replied: ‘Oh wow, I’ll ask them.’ I’ll ask my mum,” before revealing that she had worked on Doc Martin and Poldark.

Radio co-host Jamie, 53, joked: “What’s it like sharing a scene with Amanda’s mum and dad?”

James, 38, then revealed that he relies on his own parents for every job he does, including his father as an extra. Jamie asked if he got a job in Happy Valley.

“I was in Happy Valley,” James said. “In each series, the first one was in series one, but he turned up and was supposed to be a guy just walking a dog and then Sally Wainwright says, ‘Actually, I think you might be a little drunk if you’ve got a glass of plastic.” bag full of beer.”‘

James added: “He’s not an actor so he looked at me with terror in his eyes, he spent his lunch hour walking around my trailer practicing his drunk walk.”

James is making Playing Nice, a four-part ITV drama about parents who discover their children were accidentally switched at birth.

The actor is an executive producer of that show through his own company, Rabbit Track Productions.

On Sunday, it was reported that James had joined celebrity dating app Raya. after his shocking split from ex-fiancé Imogen Poots.

James and the actress, 34, went their separate ways before Christmas and their split was announced last week.

It seems James is hoping to move on, as it was reported that the actor created a profile on celebrity dating app Raya (pictured on Friday).

The couple had been together for six years, before deciding to end their relationship after “splitting”.

And it looks like James is hoping to move on, as it was reported that the actor created a profile on celebrity dating app Raya.

Raya is a private membership community that started as a dating app but has since evolved into a platform for networking and social discovery.

According SunJames’s profile indicates that he is an actor who lives in London but grew up in York and is filled with a lot of melancholic black and white snapshots.

A gorgeous selfie shows the hunk sporting his artfully tousled hair, as he looks thoughtfully off camera.

The publication reports that James also included a shirtless photo of himself and opted for John Prine’s 1999 romantic song, In Spite Of Ourselves, as the theme song.

Despite splitting late last year, the couple decided to keep their breakup a secret, with a source. close to the couple told MailOnline: “Imogen, for some reason, didn’t want people to know.”

The ‘free spirit’ actress previously spoke about how she ‘wasn’t ready to slow down’ because she wanted to travel the world.

However, James has been open about his hopes of wanting a family, admitting three years ago that his “gloom barometer is just beginning.”

