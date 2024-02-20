Jennifer Lopez tells Kelly Clarkson she had ‘deep fears of being alone’ before ‘twist’ that led her back to Ben Affleck: ‘I had to work on being by myself’

Jennifer Lopez sat down with Kelly Clarkson on your talk show On Monday in the morning.

The Bronx-born diva, 54, was chatting about her new film, documentary and album, all titled This Is Me… Now.

And in doing so, she revealed a new fact: before getting back together with Ben, her ex-fiancé of 20 years, she was worried about ending up alone.

The singer also said that getting back together with Oscar winner Affleck was like a “plot twist” that she shares in her new movie.

“This is not a fairy tale… it’s a true story,” the former Fly Girl said.

Jennifer also said that she thinks she’s really “grown as an artist and as a person.”

Lopez then broke down the lyrics to her new songs: One is titled Can’t Get Enough.

And the Latina girl joined Kelly for her ‘yin-yang’ perspective on relationships.

Kelly said she’s afraid of being in a relationship because she’s lost, but Jennifer is afraid of being alone.

“We may have the same problems, but we went our separate ways,” Kelly said.

Clarkson later admitted that she “caters” to the men.

Lopez said, “I don’t know if it’s because I was the middle child or because we had a bed and we shared a bed with my sisters, so I was used to having bodies around,” she laughed.

“That comforted me a lot and I liked that feeling,” Jennifer said.

The star then said she had to learn to be alone and be “my best friend.”

He added: “I’m much better at it now and it took a lot of work, it takes a lot of work to change something about yourself and patterns – that’s what the movie is about, changing patterns.”

Plus, to celebrate Lopez’s new album, This Is Me…Now, Jennifer faced off against Kelly in an ultra-competitive game of “Throw Me A Line!

And as a nod to their guest, Clarkson and My Band Y’all performed López’s hit song Let’s Get Loud during Kellyoke.

This comes after Jennifer thanked fans for accepting her new project.

He appeared on Instagram in a new video, expressing gratitude to his followers for supporting his latest endeavors.

“I just had to come and tell you how much I love you and thank you,” he began. ‘The day has finally come, I know you’ve waited a long time.’

Before saying goodbye, he added: “We are going on tour, we will do this, it will be all summer, all of us, together.”

The clip comes after Jennifer teased that the This is Me… Now tour, a series of 34 North American arena concert dates scheduled for this summer, could be her “last hurrah.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer talked about what to expect on the tour, which kicks off June 26 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

The actress stated that her goal in acting has always been to give her fans an exciting and electrifying show.

“That’s my goal when people come to my show,” he said. ‘I always want people to walk away and say, “That’s the best show I’ve ever seen!” One last hurray!

Regarding his albums, he mentioned that he was not contemplating creating a ‘Now’ when he recorded and released ‘Then’.

Lopez is seen in Chelsea on February 16, 2024 in New York City.

The diva wore a fur coat and platform heels for her day in the Big Apple

However, looking back, she expressed a sense of destiny, describing it as “meant to be”, as both albums are dedicated to her husband, Ben.

“Sometimes you have those moments in life where you feel, ‘Oh, this was meant to be somehow,’” he said. “And I didn’t know it when it was happening then, when I decided to call it This Is Me… Then.”

“I didn’t even realize I was capturing a moment when I first fell in love like that and wrote this whole album,” he continued.

And it was very like that, and I thought, “Oh, I’ll call it This Is Me… So.” And then, you know, as fate would have it, 20 years later, here we are,” she said, referring to his romantic reunion with Affleck.