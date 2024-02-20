Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    NATO’s Stoltenberg says US to remain ‘a committed ally’, even if Trump returns

    NATO’s Stoltenberg says US to remain ‘a committed ally’, even if Trump returns

    In an interview with FRANCE 24, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he expected that “regardless of the outcome of the US elections”, Washington “will continue to be a committed NATO ally”. “It is in the security interest of the United States to have a strong NATO,” Stoltenberg noted. The NATO chief also said he “expects” the US Congress “to find a way to agree sustained support to Ukraine”. Further aid for Kyiv is currently stalled in the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives.

