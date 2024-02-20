NATO’s Stoltenberg says US to remain ‘a committed ally’, even if Trump returns

In an interview with FRANCE 24, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he expected that “regardless of the outcome of the US elections”, Washington “will continue to be a committed NATO ally”. “It is in the security interest of the United States to have a strong NATO,” Stoltenberg noted. The NATO chief also said he “expects” the US Congress “to find a way to agree sustained support to Ukraine”. Further aid for Kyiv is currently stalled in the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives.

