Qatar criticizes Israel’s Netanyahu over pressure on Hamas to release hostages

NNA -nbsp;Conflict mediator Qatar on Monday criticized comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which it said he asked the Gulf state to pressure Hamas into freeing Israeli hostages, describing them as a new attempt to prolong the Gaza war.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at the weekend that the pattern of negotiations for a framework ceasefire deal for the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza was ldquo;not very promisingrdquo; in recent days.

ldquo;The Israeli Prime Ministerrsquo;s recent statements in which he calls on Qatar to pressure Hamas into releasing the (Israeli) hostages are nothing but a new attempt by him to delay and prolong the war for reasons that have become clear to everyone,rdquo; Qatarrsquo;s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari posted in a statement on social media platform X. — Reuters

