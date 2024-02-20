Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    ”Islamic Resistance” targets enemy’s Birkat Risha, Al-Sammaqa and Ramta sites, achieves direct hits

    Feb 19, 2024

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued on Monday the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 15:45 p.m., on Monday, February 19, 2024, the enemyrsquo;s Birkat Risha site, with appropriate weapons, and achieved direct hits.quot;

    The Islamic Resistance later issued another statement, saying,nbsp;ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 16:15 p.m., on Monday 19, 2024, the enemy#39;s Ramta site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons and achieved direct hitsquot;.

    The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; also issued anbsp;statement, announcing,nbsp;quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 16:25 p.m.nbsp;on Monday 19, 2024, the enemy#39;s Al-Sammaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, with missile weapons, and achieved direct hits.quot;

