Russia hands 11 children over to Ukraine with Qatar’s mediation

NNA -nbsp;Russia has handed 11 children over to Ukraine through Qatar#39;s mediation.

The family reunion took place at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow with the participation of that country#39;s Ambassador Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children#39;s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, a TASS correspondent reports.

quot;Today we handed over 11 children, this is the largest group, each has its own story,quot; Lvova-Belova said. quot;There are two children with disabilities. I want to express my great gratitude to the Qatari Embassy, to you personally for organizing the process.quot;

The ambassador noted that Qatar always tries to protect the rights of children. quot;We want to thank you for your work. We thank the Russian side for assistance,quot; the diplomat said. quot;We will continue our efforts in this direction. quot;We thank Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Our relations are developing productively,quot; the diplomat said. — TASS news agency

